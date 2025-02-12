A Mayo TD has called for a new funding stream to be established for local, regional and community radio stations.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh raised the issue in the Dail yesterday during Private Members Business on the Government response to Storm Eowyn.

She has called for multi-annual funding for news and current affairs to address what she says inequity between the national broadcaster and local and regional radio stations....

Midwest Radio CEO has welcomed the recognition by Deputy Rose Conway Walsh for local radio.

Paul Claffey says they have been 30 years calling on the Government to recognise the public service remit of local radio.

He says enormous challenges lie ahead and local radio needs to be supported, considering RTE is funded by the state, and also has the advantage of an enormous advertising revenue.