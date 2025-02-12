Gardai in Tuam are warning motorists in the Brookslodge/Abbeyknockmoy area to expect traffic delays throughout this afternoon, due to a large funeral in the area.

Several thousand people are expected to attend the funeral of All-Ireland winning hurler Michael Coleman who died last Friday after an accident while clearing storm damage near his home.

He will repose in the church of The Immaculate Conception Brooklodge today from 3:30 until 8pm with shuttle buses in operation from 4pm from Abbeyknockmoy Church and Ryan’s of Laragh.

Gardai say that there will be traffic delays in the area this afternoon, and motorists are advised to give themselves extra time if travelling this evening.