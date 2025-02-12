Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the late John Cooney.

The 28 year old Clarinbridge native died in hospital a week after a title fight against Nathan Howells in Ulster Hall.

The super featherweight fighter suffered a brain injury during the bout.

He was taken to hospital after the fight which was stopped in the ninth round.

John will repose at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Thursday from 5pm. - 7pm.

He will be laid to rest in Rahoon Cemetery on Friday following requiem mass at the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, at 12 noon.

House strictly private. Family flowers only.