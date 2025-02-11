Funeral details have been confirmed for the late councillor Anthony Waldron.

Councillor Waldron, who was aged in his 60s, died at his home in Ballintubber.

He was re-elected to Roscommon County Council last June, having won his seat as an Independent in 2019. He served as a Fianna Fáil cllr from 2004-2009.

He will repose at The Old School House in Ballintubber on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm.

He will be laid to rest in Aghamore cemetery on Friday, following funeral Mass in St. Brides Church, Ballintubber at 12 noon.