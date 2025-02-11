The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded today, according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

641 patients are waiting on trolleys, with 86 of these at University Hospital Limerick.

University Hospital Galway have released the following statement this afternoon:

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is under significant pressure today with high attendances and long waiting times. As of this morning, there have been 89 presentations so far to day to the emergency department with 53 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed, with additional surge beds in use.

The hospital is also managing an outbreak of Norovirus which is impacting three wards. Visitors to the affected wards will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only and visitors are advised to make contact with the ward manager in advance of any visiting.

Visitors are requested to cooperate with hospital staff who are ensuring the restrictions are adhered to and visitors are also advised that they must use the alcohol hand gels supplied as they enter and leave the hospital. Infection control procedures are in place on the ward and will remain until further notice.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures. Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward.

All available beds in the hospital are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority. The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

We continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. We ask that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible. The Roscommon Injury Unit is also open from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

All visitors to the hospital will be required to practice good hand hygiene and use hand gel regularly, face masks are available for use throughout the hospital.