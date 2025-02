Irish boxer John Cooney has died a week after a fight in Belfast.



The 28-year-old Galway native had an operation for a bleed on the brain last week, after being stopped in the ninth round of his bout against Welshman Nathan Howells.



Cooney's promotors MHD Promotions announced the news in a statement on social media last night, with a message of thanks from his family, to all those who had sent messages of support.