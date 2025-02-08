Inland fisheries Ireland has appealed to farmers to take precautionary measures to help prevent water pollution when spreading slurry in 2025.

Livestock manure, organic fertilizers, silage effluent and soiled water from agricultural practices are highly damaging substances that cause severe water quality issues.

Lynda Connor, Director at Inland Fisheries Ireland says poor slurry spreading practices can ultimately wipe out local fish populations and ruin t heir habitats.

With the slurry season commenced for 2025, IFI is appealing to farmers to be very mindful of their local rivers, lakes, streams and coastlines, and to heed associated regulations.

Separately, IFI continues to encourage the public to report instances of water pollution, habitat destruction, fish kills or illegal fishing, to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.

Lynda Connor has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew:

(photo credit to the Irish Farmers Journal)