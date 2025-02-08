A Galway community is in mourning following the death of a former All Star hurler who died in an accident yesterday evening clearing up storm damage near his home.

Michael Coleman, an All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Galway in 1988, died following the accident at his home in Crumlin, Ballyglunin.

The 61-year-old was heavily involved in a variety of community events, including sport, the church, senior citizens’ group and a host of other local activities.

His neighbour and friend Deputy Peter Roche said the community has been stunned by the shock death.

Deputy Roche has been telling Midwest news that there is a numbness across the region following Michael's sudden passing.