From this Monday (Feb10th), a new warning detection system will come into operation at the user operated level crossing at Cloonboy, located just outside Claremorris.

The new warning detection system on the rail line operates in a similar way to a traffic light and is designed to enhance safety at non-automated railway crossings.

Irish Rail says the new system provides road users with information about the approach of trains, so they are certain when it is safe to cross the railway line.

Currently, there are 63 user operated level crossings nationwide now equipped with this system and 11 more are planned for other locations across the country this year.

The system provides enhanced safety through real-time train approach warnings, reducing the risk of accidents at level crossings.

Irish Rail claims that at locations where this system has been installed reports of "near misses" between trains and level crossing users have significantly decreased.

The system is designed to give users confidence and peace of mind, particularly for vulnerable road users and children. It reduces waiting time at user operated level crossings as system informs users exactly when it is safe to cross, with an average wait time of 21.5 seconds. The lights provide an easy-to-understand visual signal, reducing confusion and improving compliance. Unlike traditional warning signs, these lights are highly visible in various weather conditions and at night.

Iarnród Éireann' s Director of Health & Safety, Kay Doyle said: “Operating a safe railway is our number one priority. Where we have interface between the railway and road users, there is always risk. This advanced warning detection system helps to reduce this risk and makes crossing the railway safer for everyone”