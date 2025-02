It’s claimed most of the roads which had speed limits reduced this week are in need of repair.

Limits reduced from 80 to 60 kilometres an hour on local rural roads since yesterday.

According to the Irish Independent the most recent assessment of them found most had worn surfaces, cracks, potholes or 'rutting'.

The Road Safety Authority also expects the 100k secondary roads limit will come down to 80 towards the end of the year.