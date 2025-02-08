The ESB says the cost of repair work for damage caused by Storm Éowyn won't be passed on to customers, this year at least.

There's been uproar in recent days after comments from the utilities Chief Executive indicating the cost would have to be partly covered by price hikes.

However in a statement last night Paddy Hayes said he understands why his comments 'caused concern’, adding there will be no impact on prices in 2025.

Beyond that Mr. Hayes says any changes would be reviewed with the regulator.

Meanwhile, around 5,500 ESB customers remain without electricity today – over two weeks after the storm hit Ireland.

ESB Networks has now restored power to over 762,000 customers.

(photo credit to ESB Networks)