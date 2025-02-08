A Castlerea based councillor has been appointed to the Seanad by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Gareth Scahill is among the Taoiseach’s eleven nominees to the Upper House.

The Fine Gael cllr was elected to Roscommon County Council for the first time in last year’s local elections.

Portumna native and former TD Anne Rabbitte has also been chosen by her Fianna Fáil colleague, an Taoiseach, to the Seanad for the next five years.

The other people elected by the Taoiseach are:

Joe Flaherty, Dee Ryan, Alison Comyn, Lorraine Clifford Lee, Imelda Goldsboro, Nikki Bradley, Manus Boyle, Noel O'Donovan, and Evanne Ní Chuilinn.