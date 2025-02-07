The man who died in yesterday’s road traffic collision near Mulranny has been named locally.

Michael John Murphy of Belmullet and Drumindoo, Westport died when he was involved in a single vehicle road traffic accident on the N59 between Mulranny and Ballycroy yesterday.

Mr. Murphy was a native of Westport but had been living in Belmullet and worked as a delivery driver for DPD.

His remains will repose at his residence on Sunday evening from 4pm until 7pm.

Requiem mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church Westport on Monday morning at 11am with the funeral proceeding to Aughavale cemetery.