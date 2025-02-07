Rescue 118 responded to a report this afternoon of two people getting into difficulty while on jet skis in Blacksod Bay.

Malin Head Coast Guard received the report at 1:20pm and tasked the search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 118, to aid the lifeboat and coast guard service from Ballyglass.

The first of the two men that got into difficulty arrived ashore safely, and Rescue 118 retrieved the second man and brought him ashore safely.

It is understood that both individuals are in a stable condition.