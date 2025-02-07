There is deep shock and sadness today as an iconic Erris pub burnt to the ground overnight.

Munnelly’s High Chaparral of Geesala, has seen extensive damage after the fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at approximately 5am.

No injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control by the fire brigade.

A technical examination of the scene will now be carried out.

Local Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle says the entire community is devastated by the news.

He says the Munnelly family are the heartbeat of the community and has no doubt that people will rally behind them to support them in this challenging time.

Cllr. Coyle has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.