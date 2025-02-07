Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Ballymote which claimed the life of a man yesterday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the Corn Mill estate around 8am.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious and is being viewed as a tragic incident.

The man, aged in his fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí have said that a technical examination of the scene has been carried out.