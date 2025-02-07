Thousands of households and businesses across this region remain without electricity, fifteen days after Storm Eowyn.

There are up to 1700 customers without power in Tuam and the numbers in county Mayo at present are said to be in the hundreds.

Jarlath Doyle is ESB Networks Area Manager he says the aim is to have everyone re-connected by this Sunday.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley asked Jarlath about the number of homes and businesses in this region still without electricity since the Storm....