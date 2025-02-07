The county Galway farmer hospitalised on Wednesday night with hypothermia, after enduring 14 days without power or heat is recovering and sitting up in his hospital bed talking today.

The Dunmore farmer, aged in his seventies, was found by a friend on Wednesday evening last in a weakened and distressed state in his kitchen.

Joe Sheridan who owns a pub in Dunmore knows the man.

He explained that the man was found literally freezing in his own kitchen.

A friend of his who helps him around the farm rang the ambulance immediately on Wednesday when he found him in the condition that he was in.

This lunchtime Midwest News Editor spoke to Joe about how the man is recovering...