ESB Networks is notifying customers of an emergency outage that will take place today(7 February) to facilitate essential upgrade and safety works to be carried out following the impact of Storm Éowyn on our infrastructure.

This will result in approx. 800 customers being disconnected in Belmullet from 7am to 10am.

ESB Networks apologises for the inconvenience caused and we acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes at this difficult time for many of our customers.