ESB Networks wishes to notify customers of aN emergency outage that will take place tomorrow (7 February) to facilitate essential upgrade and safety works to be carried out following the impact of Storm Éowyn on our infrastructure.

This will result in approx. 800 customers being disconnected in Belmullet from 7am to 10am.

ESB Networks apologises for the inconvenience caused and we acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes at this difficult time for many of our customers.

They would again like to thank customers across the county who remain without power for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power as soon as possible.