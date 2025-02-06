Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N59 at Westport, Co Mayo, this morning.

At approximately 10am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on the N59 at Ballycroy.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The N59 Mulranny to Bangor Erris road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area between 9.30am and 10am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.