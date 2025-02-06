After 35 years broadcasting Midwest Radio continues to be a leader in listenership results according to the latest JNLR Figures.

Despite the onslaught of social media and various other methods of communication Midwest Radio continue to be the go to service for a huge swathe of the population across Connacht.

The figures show 59.2% of the population of Mayo tune in to the station each day and the Market Share figure of over 53% is also amongst the highest in the country.

Midwest Radio CEO Paul Claffey has welcomed the latest results.