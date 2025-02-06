Land prices have increased by five per cent in the past year - despite a challenging period for farmers.



Figures published by the Irish Farmer's Journal and IFAC show the average price per acre is now 12 thousand 515 euro, with the highest land prices in Dublin.



Prices fell from recent highs in Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

The lowest average land price last year was in Co Leitrim followed by Mayo and Donegal.



Paul Mooney from the Irish Farmers Journal says prices rose by an average of 5 per cent an acre last year, a fairly modest increase.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.