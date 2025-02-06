Ballina Fringe Festival has announced the Ballina Affordable Art Fair, taking place from Thursday, 27th February to Saturday, 29th February at Ballina Civic Office Gallery, Arran Place. This event offers an opportunity for art lovers to purchase high-quality, locally produced artwork at accessible prices—all while supporting both artists and the festival itself.

The Affordable Art Fair is not just about bringing beautiful art into homes—it's also a fundraiser for Ballina Fringe Festival 2025. Every piece sold will be a 50/50 split, with half of the sale price going directly to the artist and the other half supporting this year’s festival.

Local artists are invited to submit their works for inclusion in the fair by 17th February.

To submit works, artists should send details of their work (artist name, title of work, medium, dimensions and price) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Artists are invited to submit up to 4 works for inclusion.

Ballina Affordable Art Fair opening night takes place Thursday, 27th February at 7 pm at Ballina Civic Office Gallery. This event is free to attend and all are welcome.