613 patients are waiting for a bed in hospitals around the country this morning.



University Hospital Limerick accounts for the largest number of those, with 95, followed by University Hospital Galway and Cork University Hospital.



The INMO says of the total number of people on trolleys, 362 are in emergency departments, while 251 are in wards elsewhere.

Elsewhere, in this region there are 45 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, 34 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and 22 at Mayo University Hospital.