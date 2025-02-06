The GAA has announced the recipients for Gradaim an Uachtaráin 2025. These prestigious annual awards, organised with the support of AIB and broadcast by TG4, are made by GAA President Jarlath Burns to acknowledge outstanding commitment and long service across the club and county network.

The awards are a cross-section of people who have shared the common theme of providing extraordinary service and commitment to the development of Gaelic games.

The GAA President’s Awards will be broadcast this Friday night live on TG4 at 7.30pm

Gradaim an Uachtaráin 2025

JOE REAPY, CONNACHT

Joe's lifelong dedication to Davitt’s GAA is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the club's success and legacy.

From his early days as a player, winning County Under 21 A titles in 1984 and 1985 (the latter as captain), to his years of service as a manager, selector, and club PRO, Joe has left an indelible mark on the Davitt’s community

As the club PRO, Joe's efforts to document and promote Davitt’s GAA have been extraordinary. His comprehensive match reports and encyclopedic knowledge of games, events, and club history make him an invaluable resource. One of his standout contributions was the creation of a historical gallery in the clubhouse. This initiative not only enhanced the clubhouse but also served as a permanent tribute to the individuals and moments that shaped Davitt’s GAA.

Another monumental task Joe undertook was the compilation of the club's history in a commemorative book. The result was a book that not only celebrated Davitt’s milestones - but also preserved its heritage for generations to come.

MARTIN GROGAN, WARWICKSHIRE - INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Martin Grogan was born in 1950 in Ballyhaunis.

Growing up alongside his two brothers and five sisters, Martin experienced a simple yet happy childhood After leaving school, Martin worked various jobs and helped out at home and played for the local club, but the lack of opportunities in Ballyhaunis pushed him to seek a future elsewhere.

In 1974, Martin's life took a significant turn when he traveled to Coventry with Ballyhaunis GAA for a weekend club tour. The trip marked the start of a new chapter as Martin decided to stay. At that time, Coventry had a vibrant Irish community and soon after settling there, Martin became involved with the local GAA scene, joining Roger Casements GAA Club, one of only three GAA clubs in the city.

Throughout the 1970s, Roger Casements GAA Club thrived thanks to the hard work of Martin and his fellow Gaels. The club won numerous trophies, including the coveted Warwickshire Senior Football Championship in 1978, a highlight in its history.

The 1980s, however, presented more challenges for the club, as the influx of new players from Ireland slowed. Casements found themselves on the brink of folding due to a lack of players. Martin’s determination and vision were key to the club’s revival. He established an underage structure that encouraged the second generation of Irish children in Coventry to take up Gaelic games, ensuring the club’s future and continued success. This period also saw the birth of Martin’s two sons, Donal and Vincent, who would later contribute to the club’s growth.

By the 1990s, Roger Casements was flourishing again, thanks in part to the second-generation players, and a crucial addition—the Ladies section—was introduced, which proved vital to the club’s continued success. He played a significant part in the development of Pairc Na h'Eireann in Solihull, a new facility that became a focal point for Gaelic games in the region.

Throughout his time with Roger Casements, Martin remained deeply committed to the club, the GAA, and his family. His influence is still felt today, with a legacy built on hard work, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to both his heritage and his family.