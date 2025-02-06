Almost one thousand ESB customers are without power in Charlestown today.

ESB Networks wishes to notify customers of an emergency outage that will take place today (6 February) to facilitate essential upgrade and safety works to be carried out following the impact of Storm Éowyn on our infrastructure.

This will result in approx. 1,000 customers being disconnected until 4pm today.

The areas that will be affected include:

Curry Village

Charlestown

Leavy

Sandy Hill

Chaffpool

Carrowkeel

Doocastle

ESB Networks apologises for the inconvenience caused and we acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes at this difficult time for many of our customers. We would again like to thank customers across the county who remain without power for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power as soon as possible.