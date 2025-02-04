University Hospital Galway (UHG) is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. The Emergency Department is extremely busy with 583 people attending over the bank holiday weekend (184 Saturday, 166 Sunday and 233 Monday) and high numbers again today.

Management says that the high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward.

Due to bed shortages, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures. As always urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

The hospital is urging the public to use alternative healthcare services for treatment such as GP, GP Out of Hours, the Roscommon Injury Unit and pharmacies when appropriate.

The hospital apologies for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public for their understanding and patience at this time.