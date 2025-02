Gardai are investigating gunshots which were fired in Galway in the early hours of this morning.



Two houses were damaged during the incident in Ballinasloe just before 4am.



Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in St Grellan’s Terrace and surrounding areas at Brackernagh between half 3 and half 4.



Officers are also looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured saloon car in the area.