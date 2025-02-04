Householders affected by Storm Eowyn are encouraged to apply for government financial supports.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Dr Martin Daly says there are application forms available with different supports.

A HAS1 form covers out of pocket expenses such as meals out, water and food, accommodation, and the cost of running a generator. It’s not means tested and receipts are not required.

People without electricity or water or both can also go through the Community Welfare Office system to secure monies for accommodation.

Deputy Daly has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about what’s available to those still without vital services twelve days on from the storm….