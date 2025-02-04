Details

A local TD has urged those affected by Storm Eowyn to apply for financial supports.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane says there are two different forms available with different supports.

The first one is the HAS1 form. Its a pink form and covers out of pocket expenses such as meals out, water and food.

This form also covers costs involved with running a generator such as additional petrol or diesel.

This is not means tested and reciepts are not required.

The second one is the HAS2 form. This is a green form and covers uninsured items that are damaged such as fences and roofs including structural damage.

It also includes damage to any internal home furniture that is not insured.

This is means tested and only covers uninsured items - if your home is insured, you should make a claim through your insurance.

Deputy Kerrane has been giving more on the forms to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News

  • Feb 04, 2025

    Some elective operations postponed at GUH

    University Hospital Galway (UHG) is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. The Emergency Department is extremely busy with 583 people attending over the bank holiday weekend (184 Saturday, 166 Sunday and 233…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Gunshots hit Ballinasloe homes

    Gardai are investigating gunshots which were fired in Galway in the early hours of this morning. Two houses were damaged during the incident in Ballinasloe just before 4am. Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Deputy Daly admits rural infrastructure has been neglected

    Householders affected by Storm Eowyn are encouraged to apply for government financial supports. Roscommon/Galway Deputy Dr Martin Daly says there are application forms available with different supports. A HAS1 form covers out of pocket expenses such as meals…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Minister for Health at MUH today

    The Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill visited Mayo university Hospital this morning to meet with staff and management coping with large volumes of patients at the facility today and during and since Storm Eowyn 12 days ago. She was accompanied by…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    SIPTU ballots members for strike action

    SIPTU is warning of potential strike action in the health sector if pay issues aren't addressed. It's balloting its 5 thousand members who are working in Section 39 organisations. These are employees in private organisations contracted by the HSE to work in…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Westport councillor calls for answers in relation to the councils emergency response to Storm Eowyn

    Answers are now needed from Mayo County Council on its emergency response to Storm Eowyn, particularly in relation to communication. That’s the view of Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn. The councillor has submitted a question to February’s…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Significant development made regarding row over Dail speaking rights

    The Ceann Comhairle has ruled the Regional Independent Group of TDs cannot form a technical group. It marks a significant development in the row over speaking rights. This row caused chaotic scenes in the Dail as four Independent TDs who helped form the…
  • Feb 04, 2025

    Over a thousand people detected speeding over the bank holiday weekend

    The St Brigid's weekend Garda Road Safety Campaign comes to a close at 7am this morning. As of last night 163 people had been arrested for drink or drug driving, while over a thousand were caught speeding. There were three fatalities on the roads during the…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    Mark Duffy has been elected to the Seanad

    Ballina's Mark Duffy has been elected to the Labour Panel of the Seanad. The recently re-elected Ballina councillor and and General Election candidate secured the seat late this morning, after the 13th count. Senator Duffy retains the Fine Gael seat left by…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    Castlebar Cathaoirleach demands report on rising cost of Council's IT service

    €4.2 million was allocated in last year’s Mayo County Council budget to IT and computer services. Despite this allocation, the Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar Municipal District Donna Sheridan says the service is not fit for purpose as she claims that there is…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    €31 million upgrade of the N59 Newport to Derrada road to begin in March

    There was welcome news at the monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District for Newport. Construction of the €31 million upgrade of the N59 Newport to Derrada road is due to get underway in March. It includes a new greenway and overpass of the N59, a…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    40,000 still without power across the country

    The ESB is reminding people to watch out for fallen wires, as efforts to restore power following Storm Éowyn enter their ninth day. Supply has been returned to 723,000 homes and businesses - but over 40,000, mainly in the west, are still without electricity.…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    Strong public support for opposition speaking time in the Dáil

    Almost two thirds of voters agree with the Opposition in the row over Dáil speaking time. It's one of the findings of the latest Ireland Thinks poll in today's Sunday Independent. It also shows the majority of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael voters disagree with…
  • Feb 02, 2025

    Ballina councillor set to take Seanad seat

    Ballina Fine Gael cllr Mark Duffy looks set to be elected to the Seanad, as the only Mayo candidate in the running. Of the 11 seats to be filled on the Labour Panel of the Seanad, five candidates have already been deemed elected – Chris Andrews (Sinn Féin),…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    CAO application deadline extended on account of power outages

    People who have been affected by Storm Éowyn are being given extra time to submit their CAO applications. The normal closing date is today at 5:00pm, however an exceptional application facility is being made available until February 6 at 5:00pm. It’s for…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Burriscarra Graveyard badly damaged by storm

    A graveyard in county Mayo was extensively damaged by the force of the winds in Storm Eowyn last Friday week. More than a dozen gravestones were smashed in Burriscarra Graveyard, outside Carnacon. Castlebar Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne is an…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    56,000 remain without electricity this evening

    Around 56,000 customers across the country remain without power this evening.The National Emergency Co-ordination Group has met today, saying electricity has been restored to 712,000 households.Fewer than 460 premises now remain without water and significant…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    January 2025 worst on record for hospital overcrowding

    January 2025 was the worst month for hospital overcrowding on record. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. The INMO says over 13,972 people were treated in hospitals without a bed last month, making it the highest month…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Post Office Pensioners United members from across the West to stage protest

    Members of Post Office Pensioners United (POPU) will stage a peaceful protest outside Communications Union HQ in Dublin this afternoon at 2:30 PM. The demonstration aims to highlight the financial hardships being inflicted on retired An Post pensioners due to…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Over 980 million containers returned under deposit return scheme

    Over 980 million containers have been returned under the deposit return scheme since it began a year ago. Described as one of the most positive consumers initiatives the scheme has seen up to 84 percent of the public taking part. Charities have benefitted as…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Coast Guard warning public to keep water safety front of mind

    People are being advised to be extra careful this Bank Holiday weekend and to keep water safety front of mind. That's the message from The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI, which have issued an appeal to people to exercise caution…
  • Feb 01, 2025

    Thousands across the West remain without power this morning

    57 thousand customers across the country are still waiting to get their power back. ESB Networks is issuing a warning around public safety a week on from Storm Éowyn. ESB Networks has brought power back to 711 thousand homes, farms and businesses, following…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Man arrested following armed robbery in Galway last week

    Gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a commercial premises in Ballybrit, Galway, on Saturday, 25th January 2025, have arrested and charged a man. Following a search of a house on the east side of Galway City on Thursday, 30th January, one male and one…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Boil Water Notice on the Castlerea Public Water Supply has been lifted

     The Boil Water Notice on the Castlerea Public Water Supply in County Roscommon has been lifted with immediate effect. Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on this supply can now resume normal use…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Gardai issue warning regarding bogus tradespeople

    Gardai in Sligo have issued a warning regarding bogus tradesmen calling to houses locally, most recently in the Enniscrone area. They say that as a result Storm Èowyn, a lot of property was badly damaged and in need of repair. Please be aware that there might…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    No agreement reached over Dail speaking time

    The Taoiseach says some of the commentary around the Dáil speaking time row has been ‘simplistic’ and lacked nuance.No agreement was reached after over five hours of negotiations last night, with talks continuing before today's deadline for agreement is…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Lower Charles St to remain closed to traffic over the Bank Holiday Weekend

    Severe traffic congestion is reported in Castlebar town centre again this afternoon It’s due to the closure of Lower Charles Street to traffic following an explosion that occurred on Sunday night last at an Indian restaurant. The premises in which the blast…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Homes without power to be reimbursed for hotel and B&B stays

    People who are being forced to leave their homes and book into alternative accommodation, due to having no power, water or both, will receive a reimbursement from the Government. This has been confirmed by Roscommon/Galway TD Martin Daly following…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Protest tomorrow by Post Office Pensioners United

    Members of Post Office Pensioners United (POPU) will stage a peaceful protest outside Communications Union HQ on North Circular Road, Dublin tomorrow ( Saturday) at 2:30 pm. The demonstration aims to highlight the financial hardships being inflicted on…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Straide hall open over this weekend

  • Jan 31, 2025

    Connacht IFA Chairs meeting today on Storm Impact

    The IFA Deputy President Alice Doyle will meet with the IFA Connacht Chair Brendan Golden and the five IFA County Chairs in the region in Carrick-on-Shannon this morning to discuss the fall out from Storm Ėowyn. The group will hear an update from the ESB and…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Tubbercurry Primary Care Centre should be complete by end of 2026

    It is hoped that the construction of the long-awaited Tubbercurry Primary Care Centre may commence next October. Sligo Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon said he has received correspondence from the Department of Health that confirmed that stage two of the…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Gardaí investigating suspected firearm incident in Sligo

    Investigations are underway in Sligo following reports of a man seen brandishing a gun in the Ballinode area on Wednesday night last. A number of searches have been carried out at houses in town, as part of a Garda investigation into the incident. According…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Lower Charles Street, Castlebar remains closed for explosion investigations

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar remains closed this morning following an explosion at a premises on Sunday night. Two people were brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident at the Imperial Blue Indian restaurant. Garda…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    North west drivers urged to be cautious on the road this weekend

    Slow down and don't drink and drive is the message from Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority over the Bank Holiday weekend as a campaign to crack down on speeding and drink drivers enters its second day. Motorists in counties still affected by Storm Éowyn…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Tens of thousands remain without power one week after Storm Éowyn

    Tens of thousands remain without power across the country this morning, a full week after Storm Éowyn. According to the ESB PowerCheck map, counties in the west continue to be the worst affected. Some homes, farms and businesses in Mayo will be waiting until…
  • Jan 31, 2025

    Woman hospitalised following Castlerea collision

    A woman was hospitalised yesterday evening following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle incident on the R377 in Castlerea. The collision took place at around 6:45pm, and the…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Gardai charge man in connection with organised criminal activity in Galway

    As part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Co Galway and surrounding areas, Gardaí have arrested and charged a man. Following a search operation at a residential property in Gort on the morning of Monday, 27th January, a man (aged…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Emergency services at the scene of fire in Galway

    Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a business park in Galway.A partial evacuation of Claregalway Corporate Park is underway, and nearby schools are also being evacuated.People are being urged to avoid the area.
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Dr Norah Patten named as Grand Marshal for Ballina St Patrick's Day Parade

    Dr. Norah Patten has been named as Grand Marshal for the 2025 St Patrick's Day parade in Ballina. Dr. Patten continues to inspire a new generation with her journey toward becoming the first Irish person to travel to space on a future research spaceflight with…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Emergency Response Hubs remain running throughout the county

    Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to community@mayococo.ie. A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Mayo Fine Gael Deputy says many of her constituents are left frustrated a week after the storm

    The ESB says it is difficult to predict the exact dates of when power will be restored to the more than 100,000 customers who remain without power seven days after Storm Éowyn. They say the effort to restore electricity to around 108,000 premises will…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    VHI set to increase premiums this March

    Vhi has announced it's putting up its prices.Health insurance plans will rise by 3 per cent on average from the 1st of March.The company says it's needed because of a sustained rise in the number of people accessing healthcare and the associated costs of…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Long delays again today at Hospital ED's

    Long delays are facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the country today. 73 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the second highest nationally today. 26 patients are on trolleys at Sligo University…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Mayo Co Co offer free food waste drop off

    To support recycling of excess food waste after storm Eowyn, Mayo county council will be providing a free food waste drop off service for householders who do not have the capacity in their kerbside brown bins or are not on a kerbside collection route. The…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Vocational panel polls closed in Seanad elections

    Polls have just closed in the Seanad election for the vocational panels. A number of former TDs are seeking election to the senate with votes to be counted over the weekend.Independent Senator Michael McDowell was the first person elected to the new Seanad…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Cash is "king" in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

    Cash has been "king" in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, according to Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne. He said the last number of days has again highlighted the absolute disaster of a “cashless society”. “When broadband and electricity are down, your…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Four arrested following Galway retail robbery

    Gardaí have arrested four men following a robbery at a retail premises at Liosbán Industrial Estate in Galway on yesterday (Wed). At approximately 5pm, three males forced their way into the staff area of the premises and attempted to take stock. The vehicle…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Around 600 customers remain without water in Sligo

    Water supply has been restored to the majority of Uisce Éireann customers in County Sligo. Approximately 600 customers remain without supply. This is down from a peak of approximately 2,500 customers who were without water across the county in the aftermath…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Over 20% of Castlebar households without vital services six days after storm

     The impact of Storm Eowyn on the Castlebar Municipal District was discussed at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the District. Standing Orders were suspended to discuss the matter. Councillors insisted that lessons need to be learned as many people in the area…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Street closed as premises deeemed "a risk to the public"

    A premises on Lower Charles Street in Castlebar where an explosion occurred on Sunday night last is at present deemed “a risk to the public”. Elected councillors have been told that the street will remain closed to traffic for a number of days yet, as…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Belleek Woods in Ballina set to be closed for three weeks following storm damage

    Belleek Woods is set to be closed for three weeks following recent damage caused by Storm Éowyn. Ballina based councillor Mark Duffy has confirmed the news in a social media post. Cllr. Duffy says that unfortunately Belleek Woods has to be closed for three…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    IFA says 13,000 farmers waiting on ACRES payments must be paid immediately

    IFA Rural Development Chair John Curran has called on the Department to pull out all the stops to ensure all outstanding ACRES payments are paid out as a matter of priority. Close on one-in four ACRES participants are still waiting on their advance 2024 ACRES…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Housing output could be as low as 32,000 this year

    A new report forecasts the housing output this year could be as low as 32 thousand units. That would fall far short of the Government's stated ambition of up to 50 thousand new homes a year until 2030. The Mitchell McDermott Annual Construction Sector Report…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    TUI says Government must do more to recruit & retain more teachers

    Just 3 per cent of secondary teachers think the Government is doing enough to fix the recruitment and retention crisis in the education sector. A new survey from the Teachers’ Union of Ireland has found 75 per cent of advertised teaching jobs in the last 6…
  • Jan 30, 2025

    Gardai reminding public to be vigilant for bogus tradesmen in wake of Storm Eowyn

    Gardai are reminding the public to watch out for bogus tradesmen in the wake of Storm Eowyn. They're also advising the public to be careful with unannounced visitors over the coming days. Officers say they're also aware of scam texts claiming to be from the…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Local TD's secure junior ministerial positions

    Just four of the nineteen Junior Ministers approved by the Government this afternoon are women. Fianna Fail's Niamh Smyth and Jennifer Murnane O'Connor have been promoted. While outgoing Minister Emer Higgins keeps her place for Fine Gael and Independent…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    80,000 customers in this region remain without power

    133 thousand farms, homes and businesses remain without power after Storm Eowyn. Technicians from Austria, Finland and the UK are on the ground in the worst affected areas, assisting restoration efforts. 7 thousand 500 premises remain without water. 80,000…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Gardai at the scene of RTC in Castlebar

    Gardai are at the scene of a road traffic collision at Springfield roundabout in Castlebar, which is down by the old army barracks. The road is closed to traffic and motorists asked to avoid the area if possible. Lower Charles street also remains closed due…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Mayo Deputy calling for army to deployed to help with restoring power & water

    A Mayo Deputy is calling for the army to be deployed to help with the storm damage. Erris based Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says many people are in a desperate situation right now and feels the army could help speed up the target dates for the restoration…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Mayo train service resumed today

    The Westport/Ballina to Athlone rail services has resumed today. That's the rail service from Mayo to Dublin. A bus service had been in operation since last Friday's storm between Mayo and Athlone. The Irish Rail website says the train service resumed today.
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Success for local hotels at Virgin Media Business Gold Medal awards

    Ashford Castle were among the top winners at this year's Virgin Media Business Gold Medal awards last night in Galway. The awards program, now in its 35th year, are known for recognizing excellence in Irish hospitality industry. Ashford Castle took home gold…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Deputy baffled why Irish Water hasn't a generator at every treatment plant

    It’s inexplicable why there are so many households without water at present due to the Storm Éowyn, according to Roscommon /Galway deputy Michael Fitzmaurice. The Independent Ireland deputy says Irish Water haS a lot to answer for, considering that pipes are…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded in the country today

    University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 86 patients on trolleys. It comes after a 100 patients were on trolleys at the Galway Hospital yesterday. The latest figures from the INMO show there are 59 patients…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Straide hall open today for the community

    The Straide Davitt Community Hall now has electricity and there is a Kettle, Cooker, Microwave and Air fryer in the Kitchen. It also has a small supply of bottled water for tea making/flasks, as it awaits water supply restoration. WIFI is not yet available.…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Funeral details confirmed for man who died in road traffic incident in Castlerea

    The funeral details have been confirmed for a well-known businessman who lost his life in a road traffic incident in Co Roscommon. Tommy Bruen (84) died after he was hit by a car while out walking on the R337 near Castlerea just after 6pm on Monday. Mr Bruen…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Long traffic delays expected in Castlebar this morning following street closure

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar remains closed to traffic this morning, following an explosion at a premises on Sunday evening. Two people were injured following that is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Tulsi Indian restaurant. Those who were…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Letters being sent to around 800 expectant mothers due to give birth at Portiuncula Hospital

    Letters are being sent to around 800 expectant mothers due to give birth at Portiuncula Hospital. The letters inform the women about the external review being taken into the birth of nine babies at the hospital over concerns about their delivery. The HSE says…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Around 260 premises in Mayo remain without water in Mayo this morning

    Approximately 260 premises in Mayo remain without water this morning supplying 700 customers. This is down from a peak of more than 35,000 customers following Storm Éowyn. Following huge efforts, we can confirm that we have now deployed and installed…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Cabinet to sign off on appointment of 19 Junior Ministers this morning

    Cabinet will sign off on the appointment of 19 Junior Ministers this morning. While supports for those affected by Storm Eowyn will also be discussed. Having appointed his Cabinet last week Micheál Martin will reveal the line up of Junior Ministers today.…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    142,000 ESB customers remain without power this morning

    Emergency teams are again working to renew power and water supplies around the country this morning. As of last night, 142 thousand customers were still without power and around 31 thousand had no water. Both the ESB and Uisce Éireann are thanking customers…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    Voting closes & counting gets underway in Seanad elections today

    Voting closes and counting gets underway in part of the Seanad elections today. Postal voting for the NUI and Trinity College panels will close at 11am. Graduates of those institutions have been voting to elect six Senators. Among those in contention are…
  • Jan 29, 2025

    More than 850 post offices now open nationwide following storm-related closures

    More than 850 post offices are now open nationwide, following storm-related closures. An Post says details of offices where customers can collect DSP payments are listed at 'anpost.com'. Payments due this week are ready for collection - along with payments…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Castlerea to Ballintubber road reopens to traffic

    The R377 Castlerea to Ballintubber road has reopened this afternoon following a fatal road traffic collision. A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Castlerea. Shortly after 6:00pm yesterday evening, Gardaí and emergency services…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Local TD's among those on Sinn Fein's new front bench ahead of new Dail term

    The Sinn Fein leader admits the party will need to do more if it wants to be in Government. Mary Lou McDonald appointed her front bench for the new Dail term this morning. She retains Eoin O'Broin in Housing, Pearse Doherty in Finance and David Cullinane in…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Section of Quay Road on Mayo/ Sligo border closed following crash

    Sligo County Council have confirmed that a section of the Quay Road between Enniscrone and Ballina is now closed following a raod collision. A single vehicle incident took place this morning at Killanly House, and it is understood that nobody was seriously…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Over half of Ireland's water outages are in Mayo

    According to the most recent data from Uisce Éireann, over 11,000 customers remain without water following storm Éowyn. Around 6,000 homes, farms and businesses are without water in County Mayo this afternoon. The majority of these outages are in the East of…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Knock Shrine offering a number of facilities to the public today

    St John's Rest and Care in Knock have opened to the public today, and are offering a number of services to the community. That's according to Fr Richard Gibbons. He says that tea, coffee, soup, sandwiches and charging facilities will be made available while…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Michael Ring is the 2025 Mayo Person of the Year

    Mayo Association Dublin have today announced the 2025 Mayo Person of the Year. Chairperson of the organisation Noel Howley made the announcement this morning on the Tommy Marren Show. This year’s accolade goes to Westport’s Michael Ring, who recently retired…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Ballina/Westport rail route remains non-operational today due to power outages in the west

    Irish Rail says all services are operating except on the Ballina/Westport route. Bus transfers will operate from Mayo and Roscommon to Athlone - while trains will then travel to Dublin. Irish Rail says it’s due to ongoing and widespread power outages in the…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Emergency Response Hubs running throughout the county

    Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to community@mayococo.ie. A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Gardaí attending collision between Ballina & Enniscrone

    Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a single vehicle road accident close to the Mayo/ Sligo border. The collision occurred at Killanley House, located in Castleconnor on the Quay Road from Enniscrone to Ballina. No serious injuries have…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    University Hospital Galway among the most overcrowded nationally today

    Long delays are facing patients at hospital emergency departments across the region today. 100 patients remain on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the second most overcrowded nationally today. 56 patients are waiting for admission at Sligo University…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Over 70 post offices remain closed across the country today

    More than 70 post offices remain closed across the country due to power outages following Storm Éowyn. An Post is warning while some offices are open, social welfare payments could be delayed due to damage to communication systems. Customers are advised to go…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Taoiseach to visit communities impacted by Storm Éowyn in Roscommon today

    An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin is in County Roscommon today to meet communities who have been affected by Storm Éowyn. Firstly, he’ll be at the Emergency Response Hub at d’Gaff Community and Youth Centre in Castlerea at 11:15am, before travelling to…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Review ongoing into births at Portiuncula Hospital

    Pregnant women, who are worried about their care at Portiuncula Hospital, are being urged to contact the HSE. A review is being carried out into the births of nine babies at the hospital over concerns about their delivery. Six of the babies needed neonatal…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Lower Charles Street, Castlebar sealed off again this morning

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar has been sealed off once again this morning, following an explosion at a premises on Sunday evening. Two people were injured following that is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Tulsi Indian restaurant. Those who…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Appeal issued on Crimecall last night over the disappearance of Sandra Collins

    Mayo-based Gardaí who are investigating the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins in December 2000, issued an appeal on RTÉ Crimecall last night. The last confirmed sighting of Sandra was on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000 at approximately 11:00pm…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Male pedestrian (80s) has died following a collision in Castlerea

    A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Castlerea. Shortly after 6:00pm yesterday evening, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the R377 on the outskirts of Castlerea. The…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    100,000 without water with repairs of double storm destruction ongoing

    Generators will be moved from the south to the north west to help get water supplies back up and running after the recent storms. Uisce Eireann says 100,000 people remained without access to water yesterday as it looks to bring supplies back on stream. Many…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    180,000 without power overnight, with aid coming from European countries

    Emergency crews from the Netherlands, France, Austria and Finland are due to arrive from today to help the ESB restore electricity supply to homes and businesses across the country. As of last night there were still 180,000 premises without power since storm…
  • Jan 28, 2025

    Many schools remain closed across the region with no power or water

    A number of schools across the region remain closed this morning as power and water is yet to be restored following Storm Éowyn. The following schools will NOT open today: Barncarroll N.S. Cross N.S. Little Acorns Children’s Centre, Brickens Gortaganny N.S.…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Water situation in Ballaghaderreen 'slightly improving'

    Looking to the water situation in Ballaghaderreen, local cllr Micheál Frain says that things are slightly improving this evening. The local water treatment plant went down as a result of the Storm on Friday evening, and the reservoir ran out of water on…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Mayo County Council establish Emergency Response Hub service

    Mayo County Council are continuing to work to help to public get back to normality as many are without power and water following Storm Éowyn. In recent days, MCC staff have worked to ensure that everyone has road access to be able to get out of their homes in…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Councillor praises frontline staff for restoration of water to MUH

    The cleanup operation is continuing across the county in the wake of Storm Éowyn’s destruction in recent days. In the county town, power and water services are returning to the majority of residents. It has been a difficult few days in Castlebar, particularly…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    17 collisions in Mayo since Storm Éowyn landed

    Since Storm Éowyn hit Mayo, 17 road traffic accidents have been reported across the county, according to Mayo County Council. It is understood that the extent of these collisions has not resulted in any serious injuries. Road conditions across the county are…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    ESB restore power to 228,000 customers

    ESB Networks have restored power to 540,000 customers impacted by Storm Éowyn since last Friday. Efforts to reconnect the remaining 228,000 homes, farms and businesses are continuing. The ESB are warning that it could be next week before power in some areas…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    RTÉ Crimecall to air special on Sandra Collins tonight

    RTÉ will air a special segment on Crimecall tonight, regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Sandra Collins. Sandra was 29 years old and pregnant when she went missing from Killala on December 4 2000. She was last seen at the Country Kitchen…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    County Storm Response Group established in Roscommon

    Roscommon County Council have issued a statement regarding the ongoing impact of Storm Éowyn on the locality. Wind speeds in Roscommon late last week reached highs of 160 km/h during the weather warning. Roscommon County Council is working with the ESB, Uisce…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Water available at Ballaghaderreen Fire Station

    Cllr Micheál Frain has informed Midwest News that water is available for those who need it in Ballaghaderreen at the Fire Station. Two fire service water tankers are in place, where people can avail of water for needs like toilet flushing. There is a limited…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Local councillor reflects on a special day for the community of Crossmolina

    Celebrations are continuing in Crossmolina today after the Deel Rovers captured the All Ireland Intermediate Championship yesterday afternoon in Croke Park. Conor Loftus scored a winning penalty with the last kick of the game for Crossmolina, snatching…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Mayo County Council Emergency Response team have met to plan continued clean up

    Mayo County Council’s Emergency Response Team met this morning to plan for the continued clean up and community response following Storm Éowyn last Friday. A dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to call,…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    We hear from staff and students from Crossmolina NS, as celebrations continue following their All Ireland win yesterday

    Celebrations are continuing in Crossmolina today, following their All Ireland Intermediate win yesterday in Croke Park. They served up a cracking encounter with Ulster Champions Ballinderry. Crossmolina, who were a point down in the closing minutes of the…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Charlestown councillor calls for review of electricity infrastructure as thousands remain without power across the region

    The after effects of Storm Eowyn are still being felt right across the region. Over 200,000 homes and businesses remain without power today, with some of those set to remain without power until well into next week. For customers who are without power, many…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Lower Charles Street in Castlebar has reopened to traffic this morning

    Lower Charles Street has reopened to traffic this morning following an explosion in a restaurant in the area last night. Two people were injured in what is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Indian restaurant, Tulsi, in Castlebar yesterday evening.…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Disruption to water supply in East Mayo due to power outage at pumping station

    Uisce Éireann is aware that customers in parts of East Mayo and the Mayo/Roscommon border are experiencing a disruption to their water supply this morning. A power outage at Barnacarroll Pumping Station has affected customers in the following areas:…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Investigations into explosion at Castlebar restaurant last night

    Traffic congestion can be expected in Castlebar town centre this morning as Lower Charles Street remains closed off to traffic following an explosion in a restaurant in the area last night. Two people were injured in what is believed to have been a gas…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    UK crews expected to arrive this week to assist in power restoration works

    Around 100 thousand homes and businesses could still be without power next week. Crews from the UK are expected to arrive this week to help with the remaining 246 thousand outages following Storm Éowyn.That's down from a peak of 768 thousand on Friday - with…
  • Jan 27, 2025

    Today marks the beginning of National Grief Awareness week

    National Grief Awareness week starts today.The Irish Hospice Foundation saw an increase of 18 per cent in the number of calls to its Bereavement Support line towards the end of last year, compared to 2023.The group says support during grief should be…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: 278,000 without power

    As of 5:25pm today ESB Networks has restored supply to 490,000 homes, farms and businesses – 278,000 customers remain without supply, down from a peak of 768,000 on early Friday morning following the unprecedented impact of Storm Éowyn. ESB Networks has…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    Boil Water notices for Castlerea & Boyle

    Uisce Éireann has issued Boil Water Notices to protect the health of customers supplied by both the Castlerea Public Water Supply and Boyle Regional Supply Scheme in Co Roscommon. Following on from Storm Éowyn, the BWNs are being issued due to disinfection…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    Road blocked in Swinford following collision

    Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road collision in Swinford. A two car incident occurred this afternoon on the main road near to the Corrib Oil Service Station. No injuries have been reported. The road is currently blocked, and emergency services are…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Water returning across Mayo

    Water supply is returning a large cohort of Uisce Éireann customers across County Mayo after power was restored to the Lough Mask Water Treatment Plant late yesterday evening. The plant, which supplies 48,000 was fully operational overnight and this morning…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Westport & Ballina trains still off this morning

    The rail line from Sligo to Connolly is back up and running after Iarnród Éireann crews cleared the route in the wake of Storm Éowyn. The 9:05am service in both directions left on time this morning, so it is expected that this route will be fully operational…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    Increased support for Sinn Féin in opinion polls

    Sinn Fein has jumped ahead in the latest Business Post Red C poll. The party is up 3 points to 22%, neck on neck with Fianna Fail unchanged on 22, but Fine Gael is down 1 to 20. The Social Democrats are up 2 to 7, Aontú is unchanged on 4, but Labour's dropped…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM HERMINIA: Wind warnings now in place

    A Status Yellow Wind warning remains in place this morning for the majority of the country. This comes as Storm Herminia, the Spanish storm, tracks towards Ireland looking to cause further destruction. Met Éireann issued the warning for Carlow, Kilkenny,…
  • Jan 26, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: 340,000 still without power

    There are approximately 340,000 customers across the country without power this morning following Storm Éowyn. That's down from a peak of 768,000. ESB Networks says it has restored power to 428,000 homes, farms and businesses since Friday, and crews will be…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Snow - ice warning now in place

    A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place tonight in the west and northwest. There will be scattered snow showers in Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo. Met Éireann says the showers will become isolated overnight with icy stretches. The alert lasts for…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Bus transfers replace local rail tomorrow

    The Ballina/ Westport to Athlone train lines will remain closed tomorrow. Iarnród Éireann have issued the notice this evening, with a large amount of trees blocking tracks along the route. Bus transfers have been arranged to operate tomorrow instead.…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Water supplies available in Galway tomorrow

    Uisce Éireann crews have organised a number of alternative water supplies for customers in Co Galway who have been impacted by disruptions due to the non-restoration of power. Mid Galway Regional Water Supply Scheme: Monivea (near Post Office) and at the…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: 40% of the phone users in the country affected

    The estimated effect of Storm Éowyn on phone users is the largest in recording history, according to the Commission for Communications Regulation. However, Comreg added the impact has appeared to have peaked. A spokesperson says a total of 40 per cent of all…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: 12,000 without water nationwide

    120,000 people across the country are without water this evening. The worst affected areas are in the northwest of the country, particularly the Galway / Mayo area. Uisce Éireann crews continue to monitor the impact of Storm Éowyn on water supplies across the…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Over 400,000 remain in darkness

    402,000 homes and businesses are heading into another night without power. The ESB has restored electricity to 366,000 customers. It's asking people to stay away from fallen wires. Thousands are also still affected by water and communications outages. Storm…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Water restoration underway in Roscommon

    Uisce Éireann has mobilised crews to restore normal water supply to customers across County Roscommon. This follows widespread service disruptions in the county caused by the impact of Storm Éowyn. Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations have…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Water restoration underway in Sligo

    Uisce Éireann crews are on the ground across Co Sligo today working to restore water supplies. We are actively sourcing and deploying generators at sites where power has not been restored. We are coordinating closely with the ESB to prioritise power…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Bus transfers in place for local train routes

    Iarnród Éireann have announced that a bus transfer service is in place for those looking to travel on the Sligo, Ballina and Westport routes. It comes following an announcement this morning that the routes were non-operational. Iarnród Éireann crews are…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: No water for 48,000 due to power outage in Tourmakeady

    Uisce Éireann crews are advising customers across County Mayo of a disruption to their water supply following a power outage at Lough Mask Water Treatment Plant. The outage at the treatment plant in Tourmakeady which supplies 48,000 customers has caused low…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Snow - ice warning issued for Mayo & North West

    A Status Yellow Snow – Ice warning has been issued for Mayo and counties in the North West. Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will join Mayo under the warning which will come into effect at 8:00pm this evening. The warning will remain in place until 9:00am tomorrow…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: An Post hoping to open offices

    An Post say they're hopeful that Post Offices that were unable to open this morning, will be open by the end of the day. Some offices in the West and Midlands were forced to remain closed following the power outages caused by Storm Éowyn. An Post have also…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Flights operational at Ireland West Airport today

    All flights to and from Ireland West Airport Knock are operational today. However, phone lines and internet connection are both still down so the airport cannot be contacted. With no access to the internet, the airport will operate on a ‘cash only’ basis,…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Over half a million remain without power

    Around 528,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country are still without power this morning. ESB Networks crews have been out since first light to continue repair works and the Network have contacted British and French utilities for help. If you come…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Spanish storm to bring weather warnings tomorrow

    Heavy winds are set to hit the country, as a Spanish storm approaches Ireland. It comes less than 48 hours after Storm Eowyn brought record breaking gusts. A Status Yellow Wind Warning will be in place for most of the country from 5:00am tomorrow morning,…
  • Jan 25, 2025

    STORM ÉOWYN: Westport, Ballina and Sligo rail services suspended

    Iarnród Éireann have issued an update on rail services today. All services are operational except for the Dublin to Westport/ Ballina and Dublin to Silgo routes. These routes are suspended until further notice. Hundreds of fallen trees have been reported by…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Dara Calleary secures Senior Minister position

    Dara Calleary has secured a Senior Ministeral position in the new Government. The Fianna Fáil Minister will now lead the Department of Social Protection and Rural Affairs. Other notable changes from the previous government includes Darragh O'Brien moving to…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Ireland West Airport will be non-operational for a time tomorrow

    Ireland West Airport wishes to advise that the airport will be non-operational between the hours of 04:00 am and 13:00 pm on Friday, 24th January, due to the status red storm warning in place across the country. Storm Éowyn is forecasted to have gusts in…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin officially appointed Taoiseach

    Attention now turns to who will be in the next Cabinet, after Micheal Martin was appointed as Taoiseach for the second time.He received his seal of office from President Higgins after a vote of 95 votes to 76 in the Dail. Proceedings in Leinster House will…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Gardai appeal for assistance in locating teenager missing from Sligo

    Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jake Hafford who was reported missing in Sligo town on Monday, 20th January 2025. Jake is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height with a slim build,…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    All National Parks to remain closed tomorrow due to weather conditions

    The Department of Housing have issued a statement regarding Storm Eowyn. They say... In line with a Status red warning issued by Met Éireann, all National Parks and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) sites will be closed on Friday 24th January. Public…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Mayo County Council issue statement regarding Storm Eowyn

    With a status red warning in effect for County Mayo from 4am Friday 24th January until midday on Friday 24th January, Mayo County Council Emergency response team have met to put in place arrangements where possible for this significant weather event. Crews…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    HSE issue warning over disruption tomorrow due to Storm Eowyn

    HSE West and North West is advising that there will be significant disruptions to health services as a result of Storm Eowyn (Friday, 23 January). The red weather warning will impact the entire region. During red warnings, people should stay indoors, avoid…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Dail has resumed

    The Dail has resumed to elect a Taoiseach - after extensive meetings between political party leaders this morning.It was to address the impasse which prevented the nomination of Taoiseach taking place yesterday.The opposition wanted assurances a group of…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Deliberative cafe due to take place in Ballina Saturday postponed

    A women's deliberative cafe that was due to place in Ballina Library this weekend has been postponed. It will rescheduled for a later date. We will have further details on that in due course.
  • Jan 23, 2025

    No postal service tomorrow

    An Post says there will be no deliveries or collections tomorrow.Post offices will stay closed for the duration of the red warning.It's expecting to run letter and parcel deliveries on Saturday and Sunday.An Post says post offices will re-open when it's safe…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Public urged to check on neighbours with Red Alert forecast

    Foxford Meals on Wheels has cancelled its services tomorrow Friday ,as a result of the weather. They say it is the first time ever that they have had to do so. As Storm Éowyn is expected to hit Ireland tonight and into tomorrow morning, Irish Rural Link – the…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Knock Shrine to close tomorrow under Red Weather Alert

    Fr Richard Gibbons, PP and Rector of Knock Shrine has advised that, for the safety of staff, parishioners and pilgrims, Knock Shrine will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, January 24th and will re-open on Saturday. Please follow the advice of Met Eireann and…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Radio stations to provide updated information during Red Wind Alert

    Ireland’s independent radio stations are ramping up preparations to ensure they are ready to quickly provide updated information to householders and businesses over the airwaves during the coming days, as the country braces itself for Storm Eowyn. Storm Eowyn…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Worse ever wind storm forecast tomorrow

    Storm Eowyn is expected to bring dangerous, destructive winds never seen in Ireland before.The entire country will fall under a status red wind warning from the early hours of tomorrow morning, starting in southern counties at 2am.Public Transport services…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Ceann Comhairle issues a statement re Dail grouping this morning

    The Ceann Comhairle has issued a statement in the past few minutes saying she won’t recognise a Dail grouping containing government supporters in effort to proceed with electing a Taoiseach.Verona Murphy has written to the Dail’s business committee to say she…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Worse Wind storm ever in Ireland predicted for Friday

    Storm Eowyn is now being predicted to be the worst to ever hit the country.A red warning comes into effect for the entire country from the early hours of tomorrow.Public Transport services won't run, schools, creches and colleges will be closed and employers…
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Minister Calleary hopeful Taoiseach will be elected today

    Following yesterday's mayhem in the Dail chamber, this morning Mayo deputy Minister of State Dara Calleary says he is hopeful that the Taoiseach will be elected later today. He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley...
  • Jan 23, 2025

    Dail due to resume at 10.30am this morning

    Opposition parties will meet with the coalition party leaders at Government Buildings this morning. They're hoping to resolve the issues which led to explosive scenes in the Dail yesterday, delaying the election of Micheal Martin as Taoiseach. The house was…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Public urged to take extreme caution in Red alert

    The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging the public to take extreme caution as a Red Weather Warning has been issued for the unprecedented and life-threatening Storm Éowyn. This is not a typical weather event—it has the potential to be a significant and…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Dail suspended until tomorrow morning

    The Dáil has been suspended until tomorrow among chaotic scenes today. The resumed sitting of the house this afternoon lasted for all of four minutes, The irish Times is reporting. Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton said an agreement had been reached between…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Mayo deputy exits Dail's Regional Technical Group

    Aontú’s two TDs Mayo’s Paul Lawless and group leader Peadar Toibin have left the Dail’s Regional Technical Group. The group and the speaking rights they will have in the new Dáil are at the centre of the speaking rights row. The Dáil has been suspended three…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Red wind warning extended to include Connaught counties

    A Status Red wind and rain warning has been extended to cover a total of 22 counties across the country, with Met Éireann warning of a possible "danger to life" as Storm Éowyn is expected to bring "damaging and destructive" winds. Met Éireann said likely…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Deputy rules out Sligo hotel as a refugee accommodation centre

    The Department of Integration has confirmed to Sligo deputy Frank Feighin that it has a ‘no plans’ to procure The Yeats Country Hotel at Rosses Point for the provision of an asylum seeker or refugee accommodation centre. Following a query to the department of…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Balla students make a strong case for a pedestrian crossing at the entrance to their secondary school

    Sophie Byrne is a Junior Cycle student at Balla Secondary School. The teenager , who attends one of the school’s additional needs classes, has courageously looked at a local road safety issue and has sought the assistance of Mayo County Councillors to address…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Mayo lotto player scoops €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw

    An online player from Mayo is logging onto a staggering €500,000, after matching all winning numbers in last night’s (Tuesday, 21st January) EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw were: 7, 12, 18, 29 and 41. The winner is…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Women's deliberative cafe to be held in Ballina this weekend, looking at the different challenges facing women north and south of the border

    A women's delibarative cafe takes place in Ballina this weekend, discussing the pressing challenges women face on both sides of the border, and the future of constitutional change north and south. The deliberation events are the brainchild of Profs. Jennifer…
  • Jan 22, 2025

    Local TD's among those tipped for top ministerial positions

    Micheál Martin will be formally elected as Taoiseach later as a new Government forms, almost two months on from the general election. The Dáil will sit at 11am with Cabinet Ministers to be appointed across the afternoon. Micheál Martin will return for a…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    USI raise concerns over new programme for government

    The Union of Students is calling for more urgent action on housing and mental health.It's raising a number of concerns surrounding the new programme for government, including the broken manifesto promise from Fine Gael to abolish contribution fees.Student…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    Stormy conditions expected across the country this weekend

    The country is set to be hit with strong winds and heavy rain over the coming days. Storm Éowyn is expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday.A weather advisory is currently in place until Friday night, but Met Éireann says more localised warnings will…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    No injuries reported following earlier collision in South Sligo

    Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle collision on the N17 between Tubbercurry and Curry this morning. The incident took place at Cashel at around 9:00am, involving a car and a van. A stop/go system had to be put in place for some…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    Touching tributes paid to the late former Roscommon footballer Martin Fallon at his funeral today

    The Funeral Mass has taken place of the late Martin Fallon in Strokestown. Mr. Fallon, who worked as a paramedic, died suddenly while on duty last Thursday. He was aged in his mid 50s, and was attached to the Boyle Ambulance Base. Known locally as ‘Fozzy’ he…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    Mayo cllrs question multi million euro IT service with important emails going ‘missing’

    Mayo councillors are frustrated with the multi million euro IT service currently in place, claiming that some important emails that should be in their inbox are going ‘missing’. The issue was raised at the most recent meeting of Mayo County Council by…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    Fog warning issued for Roscommon as Storm Eowyn set to hit the west coast

    A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for 15 counties in the midlands. Roscommon is one of those that will be affected from 10:00pm tonight. The warning will expire at 10:00am tomorrow morning (Wendesday). Meanwhile, a named storm is tracking towards…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    Delays on the N17 following collision near Tubbercurry

    Motorists are experiencing delays on the N17 this morning following a road traffic collision. An incident occurred at Cashel this morning between Curry and Tubbercurry, shortly after 9:00am. A car and a van were involved, and it is not yet known if anyone has…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    24 years on from the disappearance of Sandra Collins in Killala, Crimecall will air a special segment on the case in the coming days

    RTÉ will air a special segment on Crimecall next week, regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Sandra Collins. Aged 29 at the time, Sandra Collins went missing from Killala on December 4 2000. She was pregnant at the time, and was last seen at…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    While Tubbercurry Primary Care Centre news is welcome, the area has "been left behind"

    Tubbercurry could see construction of the long awaited Primary Care Centre in the town begin as early as October or November this year. The confirmation comes from an announcement made by local Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon yesterday, following correspondence…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    Government called upon to support community cafes in this region

    Community cafe operators say they need support from the Government so they can continue to tackle rural isolation. Around 30 hubs have been set up across Munster, Connacht and Leinster to provide a space for communities to gather and interact. Traditional…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    Former Roscommon footballer who died suddenly last week to be laid to rest later today

    A former Roscommon senior footballer who passed away suddenly last week will be laid to rest later today. Martin Fallon, also known as Fozzy, of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, worked as a paramedic and died suddenly while on duty on Thursday last. Mr. Fallon,…
  • Jan 21, 2025

    Status Yellow fog warning causing difficult travelling conditions locally

    A Status Yellow fog warning remains in place for the entire country this morning. Met Éireann issued the warning yesterday afternoon, which then began at 8:00pm yesterday evening. Motorists are experiencing difficult travelling conditions across the region…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Castlebar Cathaoirleach encourages everyone who is eligible to register for voting in the Seanad elections

    More graduates will have a vote in the future in the Seanad elections, however, not for the upcoming Seanad elections at the end of the month. Up to now only graduates of the National University of Ireland and Trinity College had a vote on the relevant Seanad…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Fine Gael give green light to Programme for Government

    Fine Gael members have voted to ratify the Programme for Government. The Parliamentary Party approved the programme on a final vote of 93.9% in favour, with 6.1% opposed. The move will make way for a coalition between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and a group of…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Nationwide Statue Yellow fog warning issued

    Met Éireann has issued a national Status Yellow warning for fog. It begins at 8:00pm tonight and expires at 11:00am tomorrow. Forecasters say areas of dense fog will develop leading to reduced visibility and potentially hazardous travelling conditions.
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Date set for trial for attempted murder of priest in Galway

    A date has been set for the trial of a teenage boy accused of the attempted murder of a priest at an army barracks in Galway. The boy, who can't be identified because of his age, is due to go before a jury at the Central Criminal Court in May. On the August…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Mayo University Hospital urges the public to consider all care pathways

    Mayo University Hospital is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. The Emergency Department in MUH is extremely busy with almost 200 patients attending over the weekend. There are currently 38 patients on…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Roscommon University Hospital appoints Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes

    Roscommon University Hospital is delighted to announce the appointment of Brid Ni Chlochartaigh to the role of Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) in Diabetes. In her role as Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes, Brid plays a vital role in managing the care…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Long delays at hospital emergency departments across the region today

    There are long delays facing patients presenting at emergency departments of hospitals right across the region. 62 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country again today. 38 patients are waiting…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    UHG under significant pressure this morning

    University Hospital Galway is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. The Emergency Department in UHG is extremely busy with 339 people attending over the weekend (161 Saturday and 178 Sunday) and high numbers…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    The late Fr. Donal Morris will be laid to rest in Roscommon today

    The Funeral Mass will take place this afternoon for the late Fr. Donal Morris. Originally from Dublin, he grew up in Ballinaheglish in the parish of Oran. Fr. Morris was the parish priest of Kilbegnet and Glinsk. Aged in his early 50s, he was the youngest…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Roscommon man who died following workplace accident to be laid to rest today

    The man who tragically died following a workplace incident in County Roscommon last week will be laid to rest today. Patrick (Paddy) Harney, from Monkstown, died following a workplace accident in the Bealnamulla area of South Roscommon at approximately 2:00pm…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Fianna Fail members vote in favour of draft programme for Government

    The Tánaiste has slammed the "negativity" towards the incoming government.Micheál Martin clashed with journalists at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis last night, as he faced questions about doing a deal with Michael Lowry - saying he doesn't believe it's the issue…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Mayo TD reaffirms her commitment to addressing the ongoing defective blocks crisis

    A Newly elected TD has reaffirmed her commitment to addressing the ongoing defective blocks crisis, which has devastated communities across the county, particularly in Erris, Westport, and Ballina. Fine Gael TD for Mayo, Keira Keogh, says the scale of this…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    Fog warning has been issued for Connacht until midday

    A status yellow fog warning has been issued for most of the country this morning.The advisory for Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath and all of Connacht and Munster is in effect until midday.Met Éireann is warning hazardous driving…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    New annual licence system to come into place to sell nicotine products

    People who sell cigarettes and vapes will need annual licences under a new system.The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's announced the legislation will take effect on February 2nd next year.Regulations set the annual licence fee at 1,000 euro for the sale of…
  • Jan 20, 2025

    New survey shows children as young as 9 are getting mobile phones

    A new survey has found children are getting mobile phones as young as 9-years-old.42 per cent of parents admit to giving their child a phone earlier than they would like, mostly due to safety concerns.The survey of 522 parents also found more than a third…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    Farm funding needed to fight animal disease says local MEP

    It's being said Irish farmers are in need of urgent EU funding to fight against animal disease. Since 2023, Ireland has seen a rise of almost 6% in bovine TB nationwide. Three cases of avian influenza were also detected in wild birds in Northern Ireland…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    Sligo Chamber urges infrastructural development from new Government

    Sligo Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the proposed Programme for Government while urging decisive action from the incoming ruling parties, with the support of regional independent TDs. The Chamber has challenged the new Government to deliver on key…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    Concern raised over brightness of new car lights

    A Sligo councillor has raised concerns over the extra bright LED headlights now being used in new models of cars. Cllr Dara Mulvey says a survey, which was carried out in the U.K., found 85% of drivers felt the new lights were too bright and posed a risk to…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    Mayo University Hospital is the second most overcrowded in the country today

    286 patients are waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country today. HSE figures published this morning show 75 were waiting for over 24 hours. The hospital with the highest number on trolleys is University Hospital Limerick at 45, followed by the Mayo…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    Fianna Fail holding special Ard Fheis today on programme for Government

    Fianna Fáil is holding a special ard fheis today, to present the draft programme for government to its members. A vote will be held at 5 o'clock this evening, following a debate at the Radisson Hotel in Dublin city centre. Meanwhile, Fine Gael will get the…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    Galway Senator calling for the National Security Strategy to be published and implemented immediately

    There is a call for the National Security Strategy to be published and implemented immediately. Independent Galway Senator Gerard Craughwell is making the demand, after the decision by the incoming government to delay it again. The strategy brings together…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    Western Care Association asking Government to prioritise the need for retrofitting housing stock

    The incoming Government is being asked for additional funding to reduce waiting lists for homes in the west of Ireland. The Western Care Association is asking the government to prioritise the need for retrofitting housing stock. The group says bringing homes…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    Death has taken place of former Roscommon Senior Footballer

    The death has taken place of former Roscommon footballer Martin Fallon. The Strokestown man represented Roscommon with distinction at Minor, U-21, and Senior levels, which included winning a Connacht Senior Championship medal in 1991. The community activist…
  • Jan 19, 2025

    US Ambassador to Ireland says highlight of her term was welcoming President Joe Biden to Mayo

    The US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin steps down from her position today. Having taken up office here in February 2022, Ms Cronin said Ireland ranked as the 9th largest investor in the US and now that ranking is at 8th. Ms. Cronin said it's a remarkable…
  • Jan 18, 2025

    Mayo University Hospital ED is extremely busy this evening

    Mayo University Hospital is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. As of 6pm this evening, Saturday January 18th there were 50 people in the Emergency Department awaiting treatment. The high number of people…
  • Jan 18, 2025

    Man (20s) arrested following drug seizure in Castlerea

    A man has been arrested in County Roscommon following the discovery of suspected cocaine yesterday. Gardaí seized a quantity of suspected cocaine during a warranted search of a property in Castlerea on Friday January 18 2025. The search was conducted by…
  • Jan 18, 2025

    Historic Ballina Convent vandalised overnight

    An historic building in North Mayo has been vandalised overnight. An incident took place at the former Sisters of Mercy Convent in Ballina, whereby windows were smashed and badly damaged. Last year, the building was handed over to the community by the Sister…
  • Jan 18, 2025

    Western Care Association call on Government funding after €3.2 million HSÉ investment

    The Western Care Association are calling on the Government to address the need for ongoing increased funding and pay parity in the disability sector. The call comes from the Mayo based company ahead of the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis, due to take place tomorrow in…
  • Jan 18, 2025

    Westport company CEO to chair judging panel for EOY Award 2025

    The 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) programme is officially open for nominations, with entrepreneurs from emerging, established and international businesses across all industry sectors in the region invited to submit their nominations between now and…
  • Jan 18, 2025

    Michael Ring to be grand marshal at Westport St. Patrick's Day parade

    Westport’s St Patrick’s Day Community Parade Committee will honour the town’s former TD at this year’s parade. The theme of this year’s event will celebrate community connections. Former Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring will be the grand marshal for the St.…
  • Jan 18, 2025

    Ballina committee established to upgrade Christmas lights

    A committee has been set up in Ballina following a public meeting earlier this week. On Thursday last, a large number of people gathered at a public meeting in the town, with the aim of setting up a committee to ensure that a proper Christmas lights display…
  • Jan 18, 2025

    Programme for Government to be discussed in Sligo this evening

    Opposition TDs are still up in arms over the possibility of some Independent TDs, that helped form the new coalition, sitting on opposition benches. It comes as the Programme for Government will be put to Fine Gael and Fianna Fail members this weekend at…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Funeral details announced for man who died in Roscommon work accident

    Funeral details have been announced for the man who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident in South Roscommon on Wednesday. Patrick (Paddy) Harney from Monksland was aged in his 70s, and died following a workplace accident in the Bealnamulla area of…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Galway Senator warns of confusion amongst thousands of voters for Seanad elections as two separate deadlines loom

    A Galway Senator has warned that thousands of voters may be disenfranchised because of the Government’s failure to legislate in time for a new Seanad electoral panel. After next April, a six-seat ‘Higher Education’ constituency will replace the two three-seat…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Mayo Sinn Fein TD welcomes some aspects of the programme of Government but overall feels it lacks ambition and commitment

    More time was spent drawing up jobs for the girls and boys than there actually was on preparing the programme for Government. That’s the view of Sinn Fein TD for Mayo Rose Conway-Walsh who says there are lots of aspirations, platitudes and lots of commitments…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    18th annual Aurivo North-West Kings and Queens takes place tomorrow night

    Macra are to host the 18th annual ‘Aurivo North-West Kings and Queens’ event in Sligo this weekend. Contestants from across the North West and further afield will flock to the Radisson Blue Hotel in Sligo tomorrow morning, to meet with the event committee and…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Fine Gael to meet in Sligo tomorrow during Programme for Government discussions

    Meetings commence tonight to ratify the new Programme for Government. Fine Gael begin their regional meetings tonight at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, and host another tomorrow at the Clayton Hotel in Sligo. Over the weekend, the party will also meet to vote…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Mayo County Council select Padraic Conroy as Údaras na Gaeltachta representative

    Belmullet businessman Padraic Conroy has been selected by Mayo County Council as their representative on Údaras na Gaeltachta. The local publican and undertaker was selected unopposed at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council on Monday last. Cllr Sean…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Man (20s) pleads guilty to reckless driving, endangering the lives of two people in Galway

    A man has pleaded guilty to endangering the lives of two people in Galway by driving a car at them during a feud related disturbance in 2023. 20 year old Martin McDonagh, of Scelig Ard, Headford Road, Galway, pleaded guilty to three charges at Galway Circuit…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Youngest Irish-born priest in Elphin Dioscese has passed away

    The youngest Irish-born priest in the Diocese of Elphin has passed away. Fr. Donal Morris, who is aged in his early 50s, passed away following an illness on Thursday and was the parish priest of Kilbegnet and Glinsk. Originally from Dublin, he grew up in…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Calls for High level group on Sustainable livestock in response to challenges facing the sector

    The European Commission must establish a High-Level Group on Sustainable Livestock in response to the challenges facing livestock farmers across the EU and in particular in Ireland, That’s the view of MEP Maria Walsh who has asked the Commission to prioritise…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Drop in the number of jobs on offer here in Q4 2024

    There's been a 14.6 per cent drop in the number of jobs on offer in this country.Multinationals have been cautious about hiring in the last three months of 2024.At the same time the number of job seekers rose by 6.8 per cent, increasing competition for fewer…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    10 new wind energy farms approved by An Bord Pleanála

    The country's a step closer to meeting its Climate Action Plan targets.An Bord Pleanála has approved 10 new wind energy farms.This will make up 42 per cent of the amount needed to keep the Government's 2030 targets on track.Wind Energy Ireland Chief…
  • Jan 17, 2025

    Over 750 motorists fined for using phones while driving this year

    Gardaí detected 266 drivers using their phone while driving during a 24 hour crackdown.The detection during the national day of action showed a four-fold increase in the number of people using their phones while behind the wheel.The figures are based on…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    INMO and Forsa planning industrial action

    The INMO and the Forsa health division will be asking its executives in the coming weeks to approve a plan for industrial action. A joint statement says both unions, which represent 72 thousand staff in the public health service, are now in the planning…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Calls for introduction of tax credit for gym memberships

    There are calls for a tax credit for gym memberships to be introduced in the next Budget. The Programme for Government has committed to consider measures to encourage gym membership, with the assistance of the Department of Finance. Ireland Active has…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Public meeting in Ballina this evening in relation to next year's Christmas lights

    A public meeting will be held this evening in Ballina in relation to Christmas lights in the town for 2025. Business owners, members of Mayo County Council and other members of the public are all invited to attend. The aim of the meeting is to put a plan in…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Long delays at ED's across the region today

    There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region this afternoon. There are 61 patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the third highest figure nationally today. 40 patients are on trolleys…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Sailings to and from Holyhead have resumed

    Sailings to and from Holyhead have finally resumed after six weeks, but with some teething problems. The Welsh port had been out of action since two berths were badly damaged during Storm Darragh. There have been some delays this morning following an issue…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Bank of Ireland take record number of calls from customers over Christmas

    Bank of Ireland’s fraud prevention team received over 10,000 calls from customers during the peak holiday period – Monday 23 December to Sunday 29 December – with more than 550 calls from customers on Christmas day alone. Over the holiday period, the busiest…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Flood relief scheme at Lough Funshinagh gets planning go-ahead

    IFA Flooding Project Team Chair Brendan Golden has confirmed the approval of a temporary flood relief solution at Lough Funshinagh, Co. Roscommon, describing it as a step forward for the community severely impacted by recurring flooding. The planning…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Ballyhaunis councillor expresses disappointment over Active Travel neglect for East Mayo

    A Ballyhaunis-based, Councillor, has expressed deep frustration and disappointment over the continued omission of what she describes as the ‘Black Triangle’ area, which encompasses Ballyhaunis, Kiltimagh, and Charlestown, from receiving funding under the…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Sligo Deputy satisfied with programme for Government to deliver for her region

    Deputy Marian Harkin, one of the negotiators for the Regional Group, has expressed her satisfaction with the inclusion of several significant policy priorities in the draft Programme for Government, launched yesterday. The Sligo Deputy says she is especially…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Successful Wren Day fundraiser for Western Care

    Western Care Association’s recent Wren Day fundraiser raised a total of €3,466.20. The event, a vibrant celebration of Irish culture, featured 20 minute performances in Newport, Westport and Castlebar, by the Moffatt School of Irish Dancers supported by…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Mayo syndicate scoop 100,000 euro

    A family syndicate of five from county Mayo have been to the National Lottery HQ in Dublin in recent days to claim a €100,000 prize. The National Lottery says their journey to fortune began with a Money Multiplier scratch card, gifted during a wedding…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Dara Calleary refuses to be drawn on whether he is in line for a Senior Ministerial position

    The leadership of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will spend the coming days selling the latest programme for government to their party membership. Fianna Fail will hold a special Ard Fheis on Sunday to ratify the deal, while Fine Gael members will vote at a series…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Man in his 70's dies in workplace accident in Roscommon

    A man in his 70’s has died in a workplace accident in County Roscommon. It happened in Bealnamulla, South Roscommon at around 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon. Gardai and the HSA say investigations are ongoing.
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Plans to build a surgical hub in Sligo included in Programme for Government

    A Sligo Leitrim Fine Gael TD has welcomed the proposal to explore the provision of an additional surgical hub for the Northwest in a timely manner located at University College Hospital, Sligo. Frank Feighan says he is pleased to see progress on the…
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Draft programme for government will be debated by members of Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael over the coming days

    Members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been pouring over the detail of the programme for Government overnight.The party leaders will now focus on getting the deal through each party's membership. Seán Defoe reports.
  • Jan 16, 2025

    Irish hospitals took in 15.7 million euro in car parking fees in 2023

    Irish hospitals took in 15.7 million euro in car parking fees in 2023. That's according to a new report by Irish Country Living who say the charges are adding to the financial burden experienced by patients and their families. Campaigners against the fees say…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Micheál Martin set to lead the country until November 2027

    Micheál Martin is set to lead the country until November 2027.The office of the Taoiseach would then rotate to Simon Harris.The details of the draft programme for government are emerging, as it’s put to Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Regional Independent TDs and the…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Two Galway TDs set to be Super Junior Ministers

    Two Galway Independent TDs are to be Super Junior Ministers in the proposed new coalition government – Sean Canney and Noel Grealish. While Sligo Independent deputy Marion Harkin is to take up a Junior Ministerial position, as agreement has been reached among…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Galway VFI Chair says reduction in the vat rate as part of programme for Government is welcome, but it is 'late'

    Pub owners say they're being squeezed from every angle - following news of another hike in the price of a pint. Diageo's putting up the price of its draught products - which include Guinness - by SIX cents per pint from February 3rd. The Vintners' Federation…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Learner drivers across the region face long wait times for a driving test

    Waiting lists for driving tests are up to seven months in some parts of the country. Learner drivers in Navan in Co Meath are waiting the longest for a test at an estimated 33 weeks, according to the Irish Times. The quickest turnaround is Co Kerry, where…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Disruption to water supply in Elphin and Strokestown today

    Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers on the North East Regional Water Supply Scheme following operational issues at Grange Water Treatment Plant. This has resulted in reservoir levels depleting significantly and some customers in…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    ED at University Hospital Galway under significant pressure today

    The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is under significant pressure today with high attendances and long waiting times. The hospital is also managing the ongoing impacts of high rates of flu. The ED has been extremely busy over recent days,…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    27 Active Travel projects in Mayo secure funding

    Minister of State Alan Dillon has announced that €3 million has been allocated for 27 Active Travel projects across county Mayo. The funding, approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and awarded to Mayo County Council, will enhance walking and…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Recruitment underway for 725 jobs in Galway's MedTech company Aerogen

    Galway firm Aerogen today announced details of a €300 million transformational scaling and investment plan, which will result in the creation of 725 new jobs in Ireland over the next 10 years. Headquartered in Dangan Galway, Aerogen is the world leader in…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Mayo County Council among top spenders over the last 4 years on tackling invasive species

    Over 8.5 million euro was spent by councils tackling invasive species over the last 4 years. A new report from The Journal Investigates looked at how different counties dealt with plants and animals that are not native to Ireland from 2020 to 2024. Japanese…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Galway based company announces the creation of 725 new jobs

    Aerogen has today announced details of a €300 million transformational scaling and investment plan, which will result in the creation of 725 new jobs in Ireland over the next 10 years. Aerogen is Ireland’s largest indigenous medtech company and Enterprise…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Diageo confirm increase in all draught products from February

    Pub owners say another hike in the price of a pint is a blow to an industry 'already on its knees'. Diageo's putting up the price of its draught products - which include Guinness - by SIX cents per pint from February 3rd. The Vintners' Federation of Ireland…
  • Jan 15, 2025

    Deal has been struck for a new Government formation

    The parties set to form the next Government will begin ratifying the draft deal today. Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Regional Independent Group came to an agreement on a programme for Government yesterday. Overnight Kerry TD's Michael and Danny Healy-Rae…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Fiction novel, set in Co Mayo, among the winners at this year's Nero Book Awards

    Irish author Colin Barrett is one of four authors who claimed a top prize in the Nero Book Awards, winning in the category of ‘debut fiction’ for his first novel. Four books have been chosen as the best fiction, non-fiction, debut fiction and children’s…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Funeral details announced for teenager who died following road traffic collision in Achill yesterday

    Funeral details have been confirmed for the teenager who died following a road traffic collision in Achill yesterday. 17 year old Luca Callaghan, from Owenduff, Achill, died after the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident at around…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Road reopens in South Sligo following earlier incident

    The R293 has fully reopened in South Sligo following an earlier incident. Local fire services were called to a chimney fire at Carnree, Ballymote just after 8:00am this morning. The road was partially closed and a stop/ go system was in place, however the…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Calleary hopeful that Government formation talks will soon be complete

    Government formation talks may be entering the final hours. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are close to reaching a deal with independents. Fianna Fáil has organised a parliamentary party meeting for tomorrow, where it hopes to present a programme for government.…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Sligo cllr calls for Mayo colleagues to back proposal of passport office in Tubbercurry

    At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Sligo County Council, a motion was raised to make a proposal to Government for a passport office to be set up in Tubbercurry. Councillor Michael Clarke brought the motion before the council, and believes that the South Sligo…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Erris TD calls for urgent consultation with locals on Céide Fields as heritage site

    Erris TD Rose Conway Walsh is calling on Mayo County Council to initiate urgent community consultation on the topic of the Céide Fields being nominated as a World Heritage Site. According to Monday’s Irish Independent, Mayo County Council dropped the…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Galway nurse backs HSE-led campaign to reduce stigma around HIV

    Around 8,000 people here are living with HIV, according to new figures released by the HSE. It's launched a nationwide campaign to reduce stigma and address misconceptions about the virus. Galway nurse and activist Aoife Commins was diagnosed with HIV in…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Permission refused by an Bord Pleanála for veterinary clinic in Galway

    An Bord Pleanála have turned down planning permission for a proposed new large animal veterinary clinic in County Galway, due to the potential impact on water quality. Western Veterinary proposed to construct a clinic and yard located in Ardbear, Clifden,…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Emergency services at the scene of an incident in South Sligo

    Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in South Sligo. The fire service were called to an incident on the R293 at Carnree, Ballymote, just after 8:00am this morning. Currently, there is a stop/go system in place. Motorists are being…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Killala councillor criticises planning process for forestry applications in the county

    At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, Killala based cllr Jarlath Munnelly raised a motion regarding forestry applications in the county. The fine Gael cllr requested clarification from Mayo County Council on the protocols for the planning…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Clarinbridge man (30s) who died following a road collision last week to be laid to rest today

    The man who died following a road collision in Clarinbridge, County Galway last week will be laid to rest today. An unreported collision involving an SUV occurred on the L4102, a minor road at Slievaun, Clarinbridge, shortly after 9:15am on Thursday morning…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Teenager receives detention sentence for savage Sligo Halloween attack

    A teenage boy has received a detention sentence of two years and four months for the unprovoked assault of another teenage boy on Halloween night in Sligo in 2023, which left him fighting for his life. Suspended detention sentences were handed to two other…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Research shows Connacht counties are the most expensive for home insurance

    You could be paying €10,000 more for your home insurance over the lifetime of your mortgage, because of where you live. A new analysis from Peopl Insurance reveals a 62% difference in property insurance rates, depending on address. The research found the most…
  • Jan 14, 2025

    Investigation underway into death of man (90s) in fatal Mayo road collision

    Gardaí in the county are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision on the N5 Castlebar to Turlough road, which occurred on December 29. The collision occurred at approximately 4:00pm, involving a car and a van. The driver of one of the…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Mayo County Council adjourn to pay respect to grieving families

    Today, at the first monthly meeting of the year for Mayo County Council, the meeting was adjourned for 15 mins as a mark of respect to a number of families. Councillors paused to pay respect to cllr Ger Deere, whose sister Celia recently passed away, and to…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Investigation launched into fatal road collision in Clarinbridge

    Gardaí in County Galway are appealing for information following a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday last (January 9) in Clarinbridge. An unreported collision involving an SUV occurred on the L4102, which is a minor road at Slievaun,…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Gardaí stop teenage tractor drive with no license, tax or insurance

    An Garda Síochána have highlighted an incident in County Roscommon whereby road safety standards were not being adhered to. The Roscommon Roads Policing Unit pulled in the driver of a tractor in Elphin yesterday afternoon after a call from a member of the…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Local MEP says that Mercosur trade deal must be opposed to protect Irish farmers and rural communities

    A local MEP has expressed his concern over the possibility of a majority vote in favour of the EU Mercosur deal. Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has called for the trade deal to be decided by a unanimous vote in the European Council, warning that a…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Castlebar restaurant receives six Irish Take Away Award nominations

    Castlebar based restaurant Danolla’s Diner & Takeaway has been shortlisted in six categories for the Irish Take Away Awards 2025. A number of menu items have caught the eye of secret judges, with Danolla’s nominated in the Fish & Chips of the Year, Chicken…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Young man who died following collision in Achill named locally

    The young man who was fatally injured in a road traffic collision on Achill Island overnight has been named locally. 17 year old Luca Callaghan, from Owenduff, Achill, died after the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident at around…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Roscommon households could be hit by strike in bin collection services

    Waste collection services for over 135,000 households may be affected by a dispute in the coming weeks, with services in County Roscommon included. According to a report in the Irish Independent, Bord na Móna may be closing in on a deal to sell the waste…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Road reopens in Achill following fatal collision

    The R319 road at Keel, Achill where a fatal road collision took place overnight has now reopened to traffic. A 17 year old male was fatally injured following the single vehicle incident, which took place around 1:00am. He was the sole occupant of the car.…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    VEX Robotics World Champions to be honoured today

    A civic reception is to be accorded this evening to members of St Joseph’s National School, Ballinrobe. Mayo County County Council will host the event at 5.30 pm this evening (Monday) The honour goes to members of the primary school’s team that secured…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Shock and sadness as teenager dies in road collision on Achill Island

    There is heartbreak and sadness on Achill Island today following the death of a teenager in a road collision overnight. Shortly before 1am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident involving a single vehicle on the R319 at Keel, Achill. The…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Aclare woman shortlisted for national hotel award

    The Sligo Park Hotel’s wedding co-ordinator has been nominated as a national finalist in the Front of House Team Member category at the 2024 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Hotel Awards. Orla Seery, a native of Aclare in south County Sligo, is one of 16…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Aldi is recruiting in Mayo

    ALDI has initiated a recruitment drive to fill open roles in Mayo. The retailer, which celebrated 25 years in Ireland last year, is looking to recruit new team members for its network of six Mayo stores. The 16 open roles in Mayo are a mix of both new jobs…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Minister for Justice confirms a new divisional headquarters has been agreed for Sligo town

    A Sligo councillor has welcomed news from the Minister for Justice that a new divisional headquarters for Sligo has been agreed. Councillor Thomas Walsh says this has been an ongoing issue now for years, and that the current station is not fit for purpose. He…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    N5 outside Castlebar will be closed for a time later this morning

    Castlebar Gardai have been in contact with Midwest News this morning. They say the N5 road just outside of Castlebar will be closed for an hour or two late this morning. Traffic will be diverted through Turlough village. It will only be a short term closure.
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Gardai are at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Achill this morning

    Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Achill, Co. Mayo. Shortly before 1am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on the R319 at Keel, Achill. The sole occupant of the car, a male…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Outlook for the coming months in the food and drinks sector is mainly positive

    The food and drink industry expects sentiment to weaken slightly in the months ahead.However, the outlook is mainly positive, with 58 per cent rating the manufacturing environment as good or very good.A report from Ibec group Food Drink Ireland shows the…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Uisce Eireann is urging members of the public to report any leaks or broken pipes over the next few days, as a countrywide thaw sets in

    As the country thaws, Uisce Éireann is urging the public to report any leaks or broken pipes over the next few days.Water supply restrictions have been in place in a number of areas over the weekend to help reservoirs recover from the effects of last week's…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    A draft agreement on a deal for a new Government could be reached by the mid-week

    A draft agreement on a deal for a new government could be reached by the middle of this week.Government formation talks ramped up across the weekend - as a new opinion poll showed an election 'bounce' in popularity for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.The aim…
  • Jan 13, 2025

    Almost 2 thousand 500 people died due to lengthy emergency department waiting times last year, according to new report

    Almost 2 thousand 500 people died due to lengthy emergency department waiting times last year.Around 48 people died prematurely in hospital every week in 2024, according to a report in the Irish Mail.Research by data scientist Stephen Black found the most…
  • Jan 12, 2025

    Construction to begin on new classrooms in Aughleam

    Minister of State Dara Calleary has this weekend announced that construction is to commence at Scoil Naomh Breandáin in Aughleam. This construction will see two new general classrooms made available to the gaelscoil. Additionally, the installment of two new…
  • Jan 12, 2025

    Mayo County Council to approve St. Patrick's Day travel at tomorrow's meeting

    Tomorrow, Mayo County Council will host its first monthly meeting of 2025. It comes following a special meeting on Wednesday last, whereby Paul Lawless TD’s vacant council seat was filled. His sister, Deirdre Lawless, will now take up the Aontú seat. Two…
  • Jan 12, 2025

    Woman who died following Ballina tragedy named locally

    The woman whose body was recovered from the River Moy in Ballina following an extensive search has been named locally. On Thursday morning last, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a person entering the water in Ballina. Following a search…
  • Jan 12, 2025

    New poll shows Fianna Fail & Fine Gael have gained popularity since the election

    With government formation talks ramping up this weekend, a new poll shows Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have gained popularity since the general election. But support for the independents has fallen. The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows Fianna…
  • Jan 12, 2025

    National house prices expected to increase by 7 to 10 % over the next year

    National house prices will increase by 7 to 10 per cent over the next 12 months. New figures suggest a lack of supply will push prices up in 2025 - but not as much as last year. Estate agents are predicting most hikes - outside Dublin - will be in Donegal,…
  • Jan 12, 2025

    Heavy fog across the region this morning

    There is heavy fog across the country this morning.A nationwide status yellow warning has now expired - but road-users are advised fog will linger and impair visibility until later this morning.Motorists are urged to slow down.
  • Jan 11, 2025

    Schools invited to upcoming spring programme at National Museum, Turlough Park

    The National Museum of Ireland at Turlough Park, Castlebar is inviting teachers and students to engage with culture over the spring term through a great new range of free workshops and tours for primary and post primary schools. The programme starts with a…
  • Jan 11, 2025

    Two flights due into Ireland West Airport this morning diverted to Shannon

    Two flights which were due to land at Ireland West Airport Knock this morning have been diverted to Shannon. The two flights that have been affected are flight FR8142 from Luton, which was due in at 10:30am, and flight FR9813 from Tenerife, due in at 10:35am.…
  • Jan 11, 2025

    Body recovered in Ballina following River Moy search

    A body has been recovered from the water in Ballina following a search for a person in recent days. Gardaí and emergency services were alerted on Thursday that a person was suspected to have entered the River Moy in Ballina. An extensive search began on…
  • Jan 11, 2025

    Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set for an 8/7 minister split in next Government

    Fianna Fáil is set to have eight ministers in the next Cabinet, with Fine Gael taking seven. Government formation talks are continuing today, with the return of the Dáil on January 22 looming. The Regional Independent group of TDs and independent Kerry TDs,…
  • Jan 11, 2025

    Man arrested following investigation into alleged 'Romance Fraud'

    A man was arrested this week following investigations into alleged offences of ‘Romance Fraud’. Gardaí from the Galway Division were involved in the planned operation, whereby a property was searched yesterday morning. According to a press release from An…
  • Jan 11, 2025

    Nationwide fog warning to come into effect this evening

    A status yellow fog warning has been issued for the whole country from this evening. It will come into effect from 6:00pm and last until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Electricity and water has been restored to all homes affected by the extreme conditions over the…
  • Jan 11, 2025

    Report shows Mayo GP practice among those who had stop taking patients

    Over six in 10 GPs across the country have stopped taking on new patients. 79 of 130 registered GPs surveyed by the Irish Independent have closed their waiting lists completely, as they were already months long or at capacity. It comes as the country grapples…
  • Jan 11, 2025

    Woman whose body was found in Roscommon bogland to be laid to rest today

    A woman in her 50s whose body was found in bogland in South Roscommon will be laid to rest today. 58 year old Mirjana Pap, a Croatian native, was living in Beechville, Athlone, and vanished from her home on Saturday December 28. Her body was found at…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    Hundreds remain without power in the greater Erris area this evening

    Over 900 homes, farms and businesses in the greater Erris area are without power this evening. A mass power outage was reported shortly after 11:00am this morning. The ESB have stated that the estimated restoration time for power in the area is 7:15pm this…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    Fáilte Ireland welcomes reduction in state-contracted bed spaces for asylum seekers

    A report in today’s Irish Times shows that state- contracted bed spaces for asylum seekers is down 15%. New figures show that the number of beds under government contract for asylum seekers and refugees has fallen by 15% since May. Fáilte Ireland has welcomed…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    Taoiseach welcomes planning approval of Lough Funshinagh relief scheme

    The Taoiseach has welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála to approve the application by Roscommon County Council to develop an interim flood relief scheme to pump water from Lough Funshinagh. As part of the plans, the water would be discharged to the Cross…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    Gardaí investigating double car fire arson attack in Sligo

    Investigations are underway into a suspected arson attack in Sligo town. Two cars were set alight in the Emmet Place area of the town in the early hours of this morning (Friday January 10). Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene and eventually brought…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    Three arrested following seizure of firearms and drugs in County Roscommon

    Gardaí have arrested three men and seized two firearms, along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis following the search of a residential property outside Athlone, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday last (January 8). The search was part of an investigation into an…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    New 26 bed unit has been opened at Sligo University Hospital

    Sligo University Hospital has opened a new 26-bed ward comprising of six four-bed rooms and two single en-suite rooms, located at St John’s Community Hospital, Sligo. That's according to Deputy Frank Feighan. He says this will provide additional bed capacity,…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    Search continues in Ballina for individual suspected to have entered River Moy

    A search is continuing today in Ballina after an individual was suspected to have entered the River Moy yesterday morning. An Garda Síochána have informed Midwest News that they and the emergency services were alerted to an incident at the river on Thursday…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    Missing Sligo teenager located safe and well

    A teenager, who had been missing from Sligo town for over a week, has been found safe and well. 17 year old Jake Hafford was reported as missing on Thursday January 4. An Garda Síochána say that they would like to thank the media and the public for their…
  • Jan 10, 2025

    Government formation talks continue today with Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Independents engaging

    Engagement between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent TDs will continue today.All sides are expecting to work through the weekend to progress the Government formation process.The Regional Independent group has been finalising its policy positions to…