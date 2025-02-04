A local TD has urged those affected by Storm Eowyn to apply for financial supports.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane says there are two different forms available with different supports.

The first one is the HAS1 form. Its a pink form and covers out of pocket expenses such as meals out, water and food.

This form also covers costs involved with running a generator such as additional petrol or diesel.

This is not means tested and reciepts are not required.

The second one is the HAS2 form. This is a green form and covers uninsured items that are damaged such as fences and roofs including structural damage.

It also includes damage to any internal home furniture that is not insured.

This is means tested and only covers uninsured items - if your home is insured, you should make a claim through your insurance.

Deputy Kerrane has been giving more on the forms to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....