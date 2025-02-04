Answers are now needed from Mayo County Council on its emergency response to Storm Eowyn, particularly in relation to communication.

That’s the view of Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn.

The councillor has submitted a question to February’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council to secure information on the emergency committee put in place by the local authority ahead of the storm, and in its aftermath.

He is high in praise of all the frontline workers that have been on the ground since the red wind alert was lifted, but he argues that the local authority does not appear to have been able to secure direct answers from vital services like the ESB, Telecoms, and Irish Water.

Councillor Flynn has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley