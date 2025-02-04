The Ceann Comhairle has ruled the Regional Independent Group of TDs cannot form a technical group.

It marks a significant development in the row over speaking rights.

This row caused chaotic scenes in the Dail as four Independent TDs who helped form the programme for government wanted to have opposition speaking time.

Now, the Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy, has ruled they can't do this saying she's not satisfied the TDs in question are members of the Opposition.

Opposition parties have welcomed this, with the Sinn Fein leader describing it as a climb down.



So, is the row over just in time for the resumption of the Dail tomorrow or will Michael Lowry's Regional Group have something to say about the latest developments?

It all comes as the Dail Reform Committee is due to meet later today.