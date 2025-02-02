Ballina's Mark Duffy has been elected to the Labour Panel of the Seanad.

The recently re-elected Ballina councillor and and General Election candidate secured the seat late this morning, after the 13th count.

Senator Duffy retains the Fine Gael seat left by outgoing Senator Paddy Burke.

He was the only person in Mayo going for the Seanad, with the aforementioned Burke and Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers serving in the last term,

The counting of votes on the Labour Panel is now complete.

Galway's Fianna Fáil candidate Anne Rabbitte has missed out on a seat, losing out to Sligo's Labour candidate Nessa Cosgrove who took her seat after the 17th count.