€4.2 million was allocated in last year’s Mayo County Council budget to IT and computer services.

Despite this allocation, the Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar Municipal District Donna Sheridan says the service is not fit for purpose as she claims that there is an ongoing problem for elected councillors to access their emails.

The claim was backed by cllr Michael Kilcoyne, who spoke to Midwest News last week, expressing his outrage at the system.

Cllr Sheridan raised the matter at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council and has called for a full report on the service to be presented to elected councillors at the February meeting (Monday February 10).

The Cathaoirleach has indicated that she wants the budget for IT/ computers in the authority to be significantly reduced if the service to councillors and the general public is not improved.

She has been outlining her frustration with the present system to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley:

(photo credit to Cllr Donna Sheridan)