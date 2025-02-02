There was welcome news at the monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District for Newport.

Construction of the €31 million upgrade of the N59 Newport to Derrada road is due to get underway in March.

It includes a new greenway and overpass of the N59, a development to enhance safety on the popular greenway stretch between Newport and Mulranny.

Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that this was just one of the welcome developments for Newport confirmed earlier this week....

