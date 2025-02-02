The ESB is reminding people to watch out for fallen wires, as efforts to restore power following Storm Éowyn enter their ninth day.

Supply has been returned to 723,000 homes and businesses - but over 40,000, mainly in the west, are still without electricity.

ESB Networks says it's been made aware of several instances of potentially very dangerous incidents where members of the public unknowingly approached fallen electricity wires.

Large-capacity generators are being provided by Poland and Denmark to help bring water, phone and broadband services back online.