Almost two thirds of voters agree with the Opposition in the row over Dáil speaking time.

It's one of the findings of the latest Ireland Thinks poll in today's Sunday Independent.

It also shows the majority of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael voters disagree with their own parties doing a deal with Michael Lowry.

Asked "if there was another general election immediately, who would get your number one preference?", 24% said Fianna Fáil, 22% said Sinn Féin, 20% would favour Fine Gael, with 9% opting for 'independents and others'.