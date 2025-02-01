People who have been affected by Storm Éowyn are being given extra time to submit their CAO applications.

The normal closing date is today at 5:00pm, however an exceptional application facility is being made available until February 6 at 5:00pm.

It’s for those who don’t have power or internet because of last week’s storm.

Caroline Duggan is the Head of Undergrad and Postgrad recruitment at the University of Galway.

She has been giving more details on the extension to Midwest News …

(photo credit to Newstalk)