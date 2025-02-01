A graveyard in county Mayo was extensively damaged by the force of the winds in Storm Eowyn last Friday week.

More than a dozen gravestones were smashed in Burriscarra Graveyard, outside Carnacon.

Castlebar Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne is an undertaker by profession and he witness the destruction in the graveyard the day after the storm.

He says the sight was quite frightening and sad.

He’s been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about what happened in this particular graveyard: