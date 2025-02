January 2025 was the worst month for hospital overcrowding on record.



That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.



The INMO says over 13,972 people were treated in hospitals without a bed last month, making it the highest month ever recorded for trolley figures.



It follows several INMO warnings in the New Year, over consistently high levels of overcrowding and the risks associated with flu surges, and the extreme weather.