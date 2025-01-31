Gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a commercial premises in Ballybrit, Galway, on Saturday, 25th January 2025, have arrested and charged a man.

Following a search of a house on the east side of Galway City on Thursday, 30th January, one male and one female – both aged in their in their 20s – were arrested and detained at a Garda Station in Co Galway under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court at 7pm this evening, Friday, 31st January, 2025.