The Boil Water Notice on the Castlerea Public Water Supply in County Roscommon has been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on this supply can now resume normal use of the public water supply.

The notice was issued on Sunday, 26 January, due to disinfection issues caused by power outages at the water treatment plant and reservoirs following on from Storm Éowyn.

It impacted all customers on the supply including the areas of Ballintober, Trien, Kilmurray, Castleplunkett and surrounding areas.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. Following satisfactory water sampling results, the notice has now been lifted.

Uisce Éireann’s Ger Greally acknowledged the impact of a Boil Water Notice on customers and thanked the community for their support while the notice was in place.