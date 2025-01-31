Gardai in Sligo have issued a warning regarding bogus tradesmen calling to houses locally, most recently in the Enniscrone area.

They say that as a result Storm Èowyn, a lot of property was badly damaged and in need of repair.

Please be aware that there might be bogus tradesmen who will try to benefit from this.

Please note the following advice, if someone calls to your house offering services

*Ask for ID

*Note their details

*if you don't know them or didn't call them, don't let them in

*Fit door viewer/chain/video doorbell

*Lock the back door

* If unsure please contact your local Garda station