The Taoiseach says some of the commentary around the Dáil speaking time row has been ‘simplistic’ and lacked nuance.



No agreement was reached after over five hours of negotiations last night, with talks continuing before today's deadline for agreement is reached.



The issue of speaking time for a group of Independent TDs who are supporting the Government drew national attention, when Micheál Martin’s election as Taoiseach was delayed following chaotic scenes in the Dáil.



Speaking today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin says every TD has rights when it comes to speaking in the chamber: