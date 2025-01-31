Severe traffic congestion is reported in Castlebar town centre again this afternoon

It’s due to the closure of Lower Charles Street to traffic following an explosion that occurred on Sunday night last at an Indian restaurant.

The premises in which the blast occurred is at present deemed “a risk to the public”, according to Head of Corporate Development & Communications with Mayo County Council, Martina Hughes.

The street will remain closed to traffic over the Bank Holiday weekend, she told Midwest News this afternoon.

“It’s because of the risk the building poses to public safety . There is no choice but to continue to cordon off that section of the street at present”

Martina added that Mayo County Council is doing its best to optimise traffic flow in the county town.

Two people sustained injuries that were described as non life threatening in what is understood to have been a gas explosion on Sunday night last at the Imperial Blue Indian restaurant, on Lower Charles Street in the town.