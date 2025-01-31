People who are being forced to leave their homes and book into alternative accommodation, due to having no power, water or both, will receive a reimbursement from the Government.

This has been confirmed by Roscommon/Galway TD Martin Daly following consultation with Taoiseach Mícheál Martin and Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary.

People across the region are having to check into hotels, B&Bs and private accommodation as many homes enter day seven without power.

Deputy Daly said that as long as people are able to show evidence that they were without power and can show that they were charged reasonable market rates, then they will be reimbursed.

Additionally, people who don’t have the funds to avail of alternative accommodation will be able to apply for Government funding to do so.

The Ballygar GP is also urging the public to look after their elderly and vulnerable neighbours during this crisis.

The Fianna Fáil TD has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(photo credit to Newstalk)