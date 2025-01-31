Members of Post Office Pensioners United (POPU) will stage a peaceful protest outside Communications Union HQ on North Circular Road, Dublin tomorrow ( Saturday) at 2:30 pm. The demonstration aims to highlight the financial hardships being inflicted on retired An Post pensioners due to the 2% cap on pension increases, which was agreed upon by the Union and An Post under the so called 2013 Pension Accord.

Many of the 7,000 An Post pensioners, many from across this region, do not qualify for the additional benefits received by State Pensioners—such as double weeks—which help offset the rising cost of living, including inflation and soaring energy prices.

POPU spokesperson Paul Moreland has called for a forensic examination of An Post’s pension policies and is urging the newly appointed Minister for Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, to launch an investigation into An Post’s financial transparency.