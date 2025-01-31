The IFA Deputy President Alice Doyle will meet with the IFA Connacht Chair Brendan Golden and the five IFA County Chairs in the region in Carrick-on-Shannon this morning to discuss the fall out from Storm Ėowyn. The group will hear an update from the ESB and…
It is hoped that the construction of the long-awaited Tubbercurry Primary Care Centre may commence next October. Sligo Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon said he has received correspondence from the Department of Health that confirmed that stage two of the…
Investigations are underway in Sligo following reports of a man seen brandishing a gun in the Ballinode area on Wednesday night last. A number of searches have been carried out at houses in town, as part of a Garda investigation into the incident. According…
Lower Charles Street in Castlebar remains closed this morning following an explosion at a premises on Sunday night. Two people were brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident at the Imperial Blue Indian restaurant. Garda…
Slow down and don't drink and drive is the message from Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority over the Bank Holiday weekend as a campaign to crack down on speeding and drink drivers enters its second day. Motorists in counties still affected by Storm Éowyn…
Tens of thousands remain without power across the country this morning, a full week after Storm Éowyn. According to the ESB PowerCheck map, counties in the west continue to be the worst affected. Some homes, farms and businesses in Mayo will be waiting until…
A woman was hospitalised yesterday evening following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle incident on the R377 in Castlerea. The collision took place at around 6:45pm, and the…
As part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Co Galway and surrounding areas, Gardaí have arrested and charged a man. Following a search operation at a residential property in Gort on the morning of Monday, 27th January, a man (aged…
Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a business park in Galway.A partial evacuation of Claregalway Corporate Park is underway, and nearby schools are also being evacuated.People are being urged to avoid the area.
Dr. Norah Patten has been named as Grand Marshal for the 2025 St Patrick's Day parade in Ballina. Dr. Patten continues to inspire a new generation with her journey toward becoming the first Irish person to travel to space on a future research spaceflight with…
Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to community@mayococo.ie. A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to…
The ESB says it is difficult to predict the exact dates of when power will be restored to the more than 100,000 customers who remain without power seven days after Storm Éowyn. They say the effort to restore electricity to around 108,000 premises will…
Vhi has announced it's putting up its prices.Health insurance plans will rise by 3 per cent on average from the 1st of March.The company says it's needed because of a sustained rise in the number of people accessing healthcare and the associated costs of…
Long delays are facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the country today. 73 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the second highest nationally today. 26 patients are on trolleys at Sligo University…
To support recycling of excess food waste after storm Eowyn, Mayo county council will be providing a free food waste drop off service for householders who do not have the capacity in their kerbside brown bins or are not on a kerbside collection route. The…
Polls have just closed in the Seanad election for the vocational panels. A number of former TDs are seeking election to the senate with votes to be counted over the weekend.Independent Senator Michael McDowell was the first person elected to the new Seanad…
Cash has been "king" in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, according to Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne. He said the last number of days has again highlighted the absolute disaster of a “cashless society”. “When broadband and electricity are down, your…
Gardaí have arrested four men following a robbery at a retail premises at Liosbán Industrial Estate in Galway on yesterday (Wed). At approximately 5pm, three males forced their way into the staff area of the premises and attempted to take stock. The vehicle…
Water supply has been restored to the majority of Uisce Éireann customers in County Sligo. Approximately 600 customers remain without supply. This is down from a peak of approximately 2,500 customers who were without water across the county in the aftermath…
The impact of Storm Eowyn on the Castlebar Municipal District was discussed at yesterday’s monthly meeting of the District. Standing Orders were suspended to discuss the matter. Councillors insisted that lessons need to be learned as many people in the area…
A premises on Lower Charles Street in Castlebar where an explosion occurred on Sunday night last is at present deemed “a risk to the public”. Elected councillors have been told that the street will remain closed to traffic for a number of days yet, as…
Belleek Woods is set to be closed for three weeks following recent damage caused by Storm Éowyn. Ballina based councillor Mark Duffy has confirmed the news in a social media post. Cllr. Duffy says that unfortunately Belleek Woods has to be closed for three…
IFA Rural Development Chair John Curran has called on the Department to pull out all the stops to ensure all outstanding ACRES payments are paid out as a matter of priority. Close on one-in four ACRES participants are still waiting on their advance 2024 ACRES…
A new report forecasts the housing output this year could be as low as 32 thousand units. That would fall far short of the Government's stated ambition of up to 50 thousand new homes a year until 2030. The Mitchell McDermott Annual Construction Sector Report…
Just 3 per cent of secondary teachers think the Government is doing enough to fix the recruitment and retention crisis in the education sector. A new survey from the Teachers’ Union of Ireland has found 75 per cent of advertised teaching jobs in the last 6…
Gardai are reminding the public to watch out for bogus tradesmen in the wake of Storm Eowyn. They're also advising the public to be careful with unannounced visitors over the coming days. Officers say they're also aware of scam texts claiming to be from the…
Just four of the nineteen Junior Ministers approved by the Government this afternoon are women. Fianna Fail's Niamh Smyth and Jennifer Murnane O'Connor have been promoted. While outgoing Minister Emer Higgins keeps her place for Fine Gael and Independent…
133 thousand farms, homes and businesses remain without power after Storm Eowyn. Technicians from Austria, Finland and the UK are on the ground in the worst affected areas, assisting restoration efforts. 7 thousand 500 premises remain without water. 80,000…
Gardai are at the scene of a road traffic collision at Springfield roundabout in Castlebar, which is down by the old army barracks. The road is closed to traffic and motorists asked to avoid the area if possible. Lower Charles street also remains closed due…
A Mayo Deputy is calling for the army to be deployed to help with the storm damage. Erris based Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says many people are in a desperate situation right now and feels the army could help speed up the target dates for the restoration…
The Westport/Ballina to Athlone rail services has resumed today. That's the rail service from Mayo to Dublin. A bus service had been in operation since last Friday's storm between Mayo and Athlone. The Irish Rail website says the train service resumed today.
Ashford Castle were among the top winners at this year's Virgin Media Business Gold Medal awards last night in Galway. The awards program, now in its 35th year, are known for recognizing excellence in Irish hospitality industry. Ashford Castle took home gold…
It’s inexplicable why there are so many households without water at present due to the Storm Éowyn, according to Roscommon /Galway deputy Michael Fitzmaurice. The Independent Ireland deputy says Irish Water haS a lot to answer for, considering that pipes are…
University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 86 patients on trolleys. It comes after a 100 patients were on trolleys at the Galway Hospital yesterday. The latest figures from the INMO show there are 59 patients…
The Straide Davitt Community Hall now has electricity and there is a Kettle, Cooker, Microwave and Air fryer in the Kitchen. It also has a small supply of bottled water for tea making/flasks, as it awaits water supply restoration. WIFI is not yet available.…
The funeral details have been confirmed for a well-known businessman who lost his life in a road traffic incident in Co Roscommon. Tommy Bruen (84) died after he was hit by a car while out walking on the R337 near Castlerea just after 6pm on Monday. Mr Bruen…
Lower Charles Street in Castlebar remains closed to traffic this morning, following an explosion at a premises on Sunday evening. Two people were injured following that is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Tulsi Indian restaurant. Those who were…
Letters are being sent to around 800 expectant mothers due to give birth at Portiuncula Hospital. The letters inform the women about the external review being taken into the birth of nine babies at the hospital over concerns about their delivery. The HSE says…
Approximately 260 premises in Mayo remain without water this morning supplying 700 customers. This is down from a peak of more than 35,000 customers following Storm Éowyn. Following huge efforts, we can confirm that we have now deployed and installed…
Cabinet will sign off on the appointment of 19 Junior Ministers this morning. While supports for those affected by Storm Eowyn will also be discussed. Having appointed his Cabinet last week Micheál Martin will reveal the line up of Junior Ministers today.…
Emergency teams are again working to renew power and water supplies around the country this morning. As of last night, 142 thousand customers were still without power and around 31 thousand had no water. Both the ESB and Uisce Éireann are thanking customers…
Voting closes and counting gets underway in part of the Seanad elections today. Postal voting for the NUI and Trinity College panels will close at 11am. Graduates of those institutions have been voting to elect six Senators. Among those in contention are…
More than 850 post offices are now open nationwide, following storm-related closures. An Post says details of offices where customers can collect DSP payments are listed at 'anpost.com'. Payments due this week are ready for collection - along with payments…
The R377 Castlerea to Ballintubber road has reopened this afternoon following a fatal road traffic collision. A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Castlerea. Shortly after 6:00pm yesterday evening, Gardaí and emergency services…
The Sinn Fein leader admits the party will need to do more if it wants to be in Government. Mary Lou McDonald appointed her front bench for the new Dail term this morning. She retains Eoin O'Broin in Housing, Pearse Doherty in Finance and David Cullinane in…
Sligo County Council have confirmed that a section of the Quay Road between Enniscrone and Ballina is now closed following a raod collision. A single vehicle incident took place this morning at Killanly House, and it is understood that nobody was seriously…
According to the most recent data from Uisce Éireann, over 11,000 customers remain without water following storm Éowyn. Around 6,000 homes, farms and businesses are without water in County Mayo this afternoon. The majority of these outages are in the East of…
St John's Rest and Care in Knock have opened to the public today, and are offering a number of services to the community. That's according to Fr Richard Gibbons. He says that tea, coffee, soup, sandwiches and charging facilities will be made available while…
Mayo Association Dublin have today announced the 2025 Mayo Person of the Year. Chairperson of the organisation Noel Howley made the announcement this morning on the Tommy Marren Show. This year’s accolade goes to Westport’s Michael Ring, who recently retired…
Irish Rail says all services are operating except on the Ballina/Westport route. Bus transfers will operate from Mayo and Roscommon to Athlone - while trains will then travel to Dublin. Irish Rail says it’s due to ongoing and widespread power outages in the…
Following Storm Éowyn, a dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to contact, they can also contact the hub via email to community@mayococo.ie. A multi agency meeting convened as part of the response to…
Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a single vehicle road accident close to the Mayo/ Sligo border. The collision occurred at Killanley House, located in Castleconnor on the Quay Road from Enniscrone to Ballina. No serious injuries have…
Long delays are facing patients at hospital emergency departments across the region today. 100 patients remain on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the second most overcrowded nationally today. 56 patients are waiting for admission at Sligo University…
More than 70 post offices remain closed across the country due to power outages following Storm Éowyn. An Post is warning while some offices are open, social welfare payments could be delayed due to damage to communication systems. Customers are advised to go…
An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin is in County Roscommon today to meet communities who have been affected by Storm Éowyn. Firstly, he’ll be at the Emergency Response Hub at d’Gaff Community and Youth Centre in Castlerea at 11:15am, before travelling to…
Pregnant women, who are worried about their care at Portiuncula Hospital, are being urged to contact the HSE. A review is being carried out into the births of nine babies at the hospital over concerns about their delivery. Six of the babies needed neonatal…
Lower Charles Street in Castlebar has been sealed off once again this morning, following an explosion at a premises on Sunday evening. Two people were injured following that is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Tulsi Indian restaurant. Those who…
Mayo-based Gardaí who are investigating the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins in December 2000, issued an appeal on RTÉ Crimecall last night. The last confirmed sighting of Sandra was on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000 at approximately 11:00pm…
A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in Castlerea. Shortly after 6:00pm yesterday evening, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the R377 on the outskirts of Castlerea. The…
Generators will be moved from the south to the north west to help get water supplies back up and running after the recent storms. Uisce Eireann says 100,000 people remained without access to water yesterday as it looks to bring supplies back on stream. Many…
Emergency crews from the Netherlands, France, Austria and Finland are due to arrive from today to help the ESB restore electricity supply to homes and businesses across the country. As of last night there were still 180,000 premises without power since storm…
A number of schools across the region remain closed this morning as power and water is yet to be restored following Storm Éowyn. The following schools will NOT open today: Barncarroll N.S. Cross N.S. Little Acorns Children’s Centre, Brickens Gortaganny N.S.…
Looking to the water situation in Ballaghaderreen, local cllr Micheál Frain says that things are slightly improving this evening. The local water treatment plant went down as a result of the Storm on Friday evening, and the reservoir ran out of water on…
Mayo County Council are continuing to work to help to public get back to normality as many are without power and water following Storm Éowyn. In recent days, MCC staff have worked to ensure that everyone has road access to be able to get out of their homes in…
The cleanup operation is continuing across the county in the wake of Storm Éowyn’s destruction in recent days. In the county town, power and water services are returning to the majority of residents. It has been a difficult few days in Castlebar, particularly…
Since Storm Éowyn hit Mayo, 17 road traffic accidents have been reported across the county, according to Mayo County Council. It is understood that the extent of these collisions has not resulted in any serious injuries. Road conditions across the county are…
ESB Networks have restored power to 540,000 customers impacted by Storm Éowyn since last Friday. Efforts to reconnect the remaining 228,000 homes, farms and businesses are continuing. The ESB are warning that it could be next week before power in some areas…
RTÉ will air a special segment on Crimecall tonight, regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Sandra Collins. Sandra was 29 years old and pregnant when she went missing from Killala on December 4 2000. She was last seen at the Country Kitchen…
Roscommon County Council have issued a statement regarding the ongoing impact of Storm Éowyn on the locality. Wind speeds in Roscommon late last week reached highs of 160 km/h during the weather warning. Roscommon County Council is working with the ESB, Uisce…
Cllr Micheál Frain has informed Midwest News that water is available for those who need it in Ballaghaderreen at the Fire Station. Two fire service water tankers are in place, where people can avail of water for needs like toilet flushing. There is a limited…
Celebrations are continuing in Crossmolina today after the Deel Rovers captured the All Ireland Intermediate Championship yesterday afternoon in Croke Park. Conor Loftus scored a winning penalty with the last kick of the game for Crossmolina, snatching…
Mayo County Council’s Emergency Response Team met this morning to plan for the continued clean up and community response following Storm Éowyn last Friday. A dedicated Emergency Response Hub phone number (094) 9064660 has been set up for the public to call,…
Celebrations are continuing in Crossmolina today, following their All Ireland Intermediate win yesterday in Croke Park. They served up a cracking encounter with Ulster Champions Ballinderry. Crossmolina, who were a point down in the closing minutes of the…
The after effects of Storm Eowyn are still being felt right across the region. Over 200,000 homes and businesses remain without power today, with some of those set to remain without power until well into next week. For customers who are without power, many…
Lower Charles Street has reopened to traffic this morning following an explosion in a restaurant in the area last night. Two people were injured in what is believed to have been a gas explosion at the Indian restaurant, Tulsi, in Castlebar yesterday evening.…
Uisce Éireann is aware that customers in parts of East Mayo and the Mayo/Roscommon border are experiencing a disruption to their water supply this morning. A power outage at Barnacarroll Pumping Station has affected customers in the following areas:…
Traffic congestion can be expected in Castlebar town centre this morning as Lower Charles Street remains closed off to traffic following an explosion in a restaurant in the area last night. Two people were injured in what is believed to have been a gas…
Around 100 thousand homes and businesses could still be without power next week. Crews from the UK are expected to arrive this week to help with the remaining 246 thousand outages following Storm Éowyn.That's down from a peak of 768 thousand on Friday - with…
National Grief Awareness week starts today.The Irish Hospice Foundation saw an increase of 18 per cent in the number of calls to its Bereavement Support line towards the end of last year, compared to 2023.The group says support during grief should be…
As of 5:25pm today ESB Networks has restored supply to 490,000 homes, farms and businesses – 278,000 customers remain without supply, down from a peak of 768,000 on early Friday morning following the unprecedented impact of Storm Éowyn. ESB Networks has…
Uisce Éireann has issued Boil Water Notices to protect the health of customers supplied by both the Castlerea Public Water Supply and Boyle Regional Supply Scheme in Co Roscommon. Following on from Storm Éowyn, the BWNs are being issued due to disinfection…
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road collision in Swinford. A two car incident occurred this afternoon on the main road near to the Corrib Oil Service Station. No injuries have been reported. The road is currently blocked, and emergency services are…
Water supply is returning a large cohort of Uisce Éireann customers across County Mayo after power was restored to the Lough Mask Water Treatment Plant late yesterday evening. The plant, which supplies 48,000 was fully operational overnight and this morning…
The rail line from Sligo to Connolly is back up and running after Iarnród Éireann crews cleared the route in the wake of Storm Éowyn. The 9:05am service in both directions left on time this morning, so it is expected that this route will be fully operational…
Sinn Fein has jumped ahead in the latest Business Post Red C poll. The party is up 3 points to 22%, neck on neck with Fianna Fail unchanged on 22, but Fine Gael is down 1 to 20. The Social Democrats are up 2 to 7, Aontú is unchanged on 4, but Labour's dropped…
A Status Yellow Wind warning remains in place this morning for the majority of the country. This comes as Storm Herminia, the Spanish storm, tracks towards Ireland looking to cause further destruction. Met Éireann issued the warning for Carlow, Kilkenny,…
There are approximately 340,000 customers across the country without power this morning following Storm Éowyn. That's down from a peak of 768,000. ESB Networks says it has restored power to 428,000 homes, farms and businesses since Friday, and crews will be…
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place tonight in the west and northwest. There will be scattered snow showers in Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo. Met Éireann says the showers will become isolated overnight with icy stretches. The alert lasts for…
The Ballina/ Westport to Athlone train lines will remain closed tomorrow. Iarnród Éireann have issued the notice this evening, with a large amount of trees blocking tracks along the route. Bus transfers have been arranged to operate tomorrow instead.…
Uisce Éireann crews have organised a number of alternative water supplies for customers in Co Galway who have been impacted by disruptions due to the non-restoration of power. Mid Galway Regional Water Supply Scheme: Monivea (near Post Office) and at the…
The estimated effect of Storm Éowyn on phone users is the largest in recording history, according to the Commission for Communications Regulation. However, Comreg added the impact has appeared to have peaked. A spokesperson says a total of 40 per cent of all…
120,000 people across the country are without water this evening. The worst affected areas are in the northwest of the country, particularly the Galway / Mayo area. Uisce Éireann crews continue to monitor the impact of Storm Éowyn on water supplies across the…
402,000 homes and businesses are heading into another night without power. The ESB has restored electricity to 366,000 customers. It's asking people to stay away from fallen wires. Thousands are also still affected by water and communications outages. Storm…
Uisce Éireann has mobilised crews to restore normal water supply to customers across County Roscommon. This follows widespread service disruptions in the county caused by the impact of Storm Éowyn. Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations have…
Uisce Éireann crews are on the ground across Co Sligo today working to restore water supplies. We are actively sourcing and deploying generators at sites where power has not been restored. We are coordinating closely with the ESB to prioritise power…
Iarnród Éireann have announced that a bus transfer service is in place for those looking to travel on the Sligo, Ballina and Westport routes. It comes following an announcement this morning that the routes were non-operational. Iarnród Éireann crews are…
Uisce Éireann crews are advising customers across County Mayo of a disruption to their water supply following a power outage at Lough Mask Water Treatment Plant. The outage at the treatment plant in Tourmakeady which supplies 48,000 customers has caused low…
A Status Yellow Snow – Ice warning has been issued for Mayo and counties in the North West. Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will join Mayo under the warning which will come into effect at 8:00pm this evening. The warning will remain in place until 9:00am tomorrow…
An Post say they're hopeful that Post Offices that were unable to open this morning, will be open by the end of the day. Some offices in the West and Midlands were forced to remain closed following the power outages caused by Storm Éowyn. An Post have also…
All flights to and from Ireland West Airport Knock are operational today. However, phone lines and internet connection are both still down so the airport cannot be contacted. With no access to the internet, the airport will operate on a ‘cash only’ basis,…
Around 528,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country are still without power this morning. ESB Networks crews have been out since first light to continue repair works and the Network have contacted British and French utilities for help. If you come…
Heavy winds are set to hit the country, as a Spanish storm approaches Ireland. It comes less than 48 hours after Storm Eowyn brought record breaking gusts. A Status Yellow Wind Warning will be in place for most of the country from 5:00am tomorrow morning,…
Iarnród Éireann have issued an update on rail services today. All services are operational except for the Dublin to Westport/ Ballina and Dublin to Silgo routes. These routes are suspended until further notice. Hundreds of fallen trees have been reported by…
Dara Calleary has secured a Senior Ministeral position in the new Government. The Fianna Fáil Minister will now lead the Department of Social Protection and Rural Affairs. Other notable changes from the previous government includes Darragh O'Brien moving to…
Ireland West Airport wishes to advise that the airport will be non-operational between the hours of 04:00 am and 13:00 pm on Friday, 24th January, due to the status red storm warning in place across the country. Storm Éowyn is forecasted to have gusts in…
Attention now turns to who will be in the next Cabinet, after Micheal Martin was appointed as Taoiseach for the second time.He received his seal of office from President Higgins after a vote of 95 votes to 76 in the Dail. Proceedings in Leinster House will…
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jake Hafford who was reported missing in Sligo town on Monday, 20th January 2025. Jake is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height with a slim build,…
The Department of Housing have issued a statement regarding Storm Eowyn. They say... In line with a Status red warning issued by Met Éireann, all National Parks and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) sites will be closed on Friday 24th January. Public…
With a status red warning in effect for County Mayo from 4am Friday 24th January until midday on Friday 24th January, Mayo County Council Emergency response team have met to put in place arrangements where possible for this significant weather event. Crews…
HSE West and North West is advising that there will be significant disruptions to health services as a result of Storm Eowyn (Friday, 23 January). The red weather warning will impact the entire region. During red warnings, people should stay indoors, avoid…
The Dail has resumed to elect a Taoiseach - after extensive meetings between political party leaders this morning.It was to address the impasse which prevented the nomination of Taoiseach taking place yesterday.The opposition wanted assurances a group of…
An Post says there will be no deliveries or collections tomorrow.Post offices will stay closed for the duration of the red warning.It's expecting to run letter and parcel deliveries on Saturday and Sunday.An Post says post offices will re-open when it's safe…
Foxford Meals on Wheels has cancelled its services tomorrow Friday ,as a result of the weather. They say it is the first time ever that they have had to do so. As Storm Éowyn is expected to hit Ireland tonight and into tomorrow morning, Irish Rural Link – the…
Fr Richard Gibbons, PP and Rector of Knock Shrine has advised that, for the safety of staff, parishioners and pilgrims, Knock Shrine will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, January 24th and will re-open on Saturday. Please follow the advice of Met Eireann and…
Ireland’s independent radio stations are ramping up preparations to ensure they are ready to quickly provide updated information to householders and businesses over the airwaves during the coming days, as the country braces itself for Storm Eowyn. Storm Eowyn…
Storm Eowyn is expected to bring dangerous, destructive winds never seen in Ireland before.The entire country will fall under a status red wind warning from the early hours of tomorrow morning, starting in southern counties at 2am.Public Transport services…
The Ceann Comhairle has issued a statement in the past few minutes saying she won’t recognise a Dail grouping containing government supporters in effort to proceed with electing a Taoiseach.Verona Murphy has written to the Dail’s business committee to say she…
Storm Eowyn is now being predicted to be the worst to ever hit the country.A red warning comes into effect for the entire country from the early hours of tomorrow.Public Transport services won't run, schools, creches and colleges will be closed and employers…
Following yesterday's mayhem in the Dail chamber, this morning Mayo deputy Minister of State Dara Calleary says he is hopeful that the Taoiseach will be elected later today. He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley...
Opposition parties will meet with the coalition party leaders at Government Buildings this morning. They're hoping to resolve the issues which led to explosive scenes in the Dail yesterday, delaying the election of Micheal Martin as Taoiseach. The house was…
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging the public to take extreme caution as a Red Weather Warning has been issued for the unprecedented and life-threatening Storm Éowyn. This is not a typical weather event—it has the potential to be a significant and…
The Dáil has been suspended until tomorrow among chaotic scenes today. The resumed sitting of the house this afternoon lasted for all of four minutes, The irish Times is reporting. Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton said an agreement had been reached between…
Aontú’s two TDs Mayo’s Paul Lawless and group leader Peadar Toibin have left the Dail’s Regional Technical Group. The group and the speaking rights they will have in the new Dáil are at the centre of the speaking rights row. The Dáil has been suspended three…
A Status Red wind and rain warning has been extended to cover a total of 22 counties across the country, with Met Éireann warning of a possible "danger to life" as Storm Éowyn is expected to bring "damaging and destructive" winds. Met Éireann said likely…
The Department of Integration has confirmed to Sligo deputy Frank Feighin that it has a ‘no plans’ to procure The Yeats Country Hotel at Rosses Point for the provision of an asylum seeker or refugee accommodation centre. Following a query to the department of…
Sophie Byrne is a Junior Cycle student at Balla Secondary School. The teenager , who attends one of the school’s additional needs classes, has courageously looked at a local road safety issue and has sought the assistance of Mayo County Councillors to address…
An online player from Mayo is logging onto a staggering €500,000, after matching all winning numbers in last night’s (Tuesday, 21st January) EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw were: 7, 12, 18, 29 and 41. The winner is…
A women's delibarative cafe takes place in Ballina this weekend, discussing the pressing challenges women face on both sides of the border, and the future of constitutional change north and south. The deliberation events are the brainchild of Profs. Jennifer…
Micheál Martin will be formally elected as Taoiseach later as a new Government forms, almost two months on from the general election. The Dáil will sit at 11am with Cabinet Ministers to be appointed across the afternoon. Micheál Martin will return for a…
The Union of Students is calling for more urgent action on housing and mental health.It's raising a number of concerns surrounding the new programme for government, including the broken manifesto promise from Fine Gael to abolish contribution fees.Student…
The country is set to be hit with strong winds and heavy rain over the coming days. Storm Éowyn is expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday.A weather advisory is currently in place until Friday night, but Met Éireann says more localised warnings will…
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle collision on the N17 between Tubbercurry and Curry this morning. The incident took place at Cashel at around 9:00am, involving a car and a van. A stop/go system had to be put in place for some…
The Funeral Mass has taken place of the late Martin Fallon in Strokestown. Mr. Fallon, who worked as a paramedic, died suddenly while on duty last Thursday. He was aged in his mid 50s, and was attached to the Boyle Ambulance Base. Known locally as ‘Fozzy’ he…
Mayo councillors are frustrated with the multi million euro IT service currently in place, claiming that some important emails that should be in their inbox are going ‘missing’. The issue was raised at the most recent meeting of Mayo County Council by…
A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for 15 counties in the midlands. Roscommon is one of those that will be affected from 10:00pm tonight. The warning will expire at 10:00am tomorrow morning (Wendesday). Meanwhile, a named storm is tracking towards…
Motorists are experiencing delays on the N17 this morning following a road traffic collision. An incident occurred at Cashel this morning between Curry and Tubbercurry, shortly after 9:00am. A car and a van were involved, and it is not yet known if anyone has…
RTÉ will air a special segment on Crimecall next week, regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Sandra Collins. Aged 29 at the time, Sandra Collins went missing from Killala on December 4 2000. She was pregnant at the time, and was last seen at…
Tubbercurry could see construction of the long awaited Primary Care Centre in the town begin as early as October or November this year. The confirmation comes from an announcement made by local Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon yesterday, following correspondence…
Community cafe operators say they need support from the Government so they can continue to tackle rural isolation. Around 30 hubs have been set up across Munster, Connacht and Leinster to provide a space for communities to gather and interact. Traditional…
A former Roscommon senior footballer who passed away suddenly last week will be laid to rest later today. Martin Fallon, also known as Fozzy, of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, worked as a paramedic and died suddenly while on duty on Thursday last. Mr. Fallon,…
A Status Yellow fog warning remains in place for the entire country this morning. Met Éireann issued the warning yesterday afternoon, which then began at 8:00pm yesterday evening. Motorists are experiencing difficult travelling conditions across the region…
More graduates will have a vote in the future in the Seanad elections, however, not for the upcoming Seanad elections at the end of the month. Up to now only graduates of the National University of Ireland and Trinity College had a vote on the relevant Seanad…
Fine Gael members have voted to ratify the Programme for Government. The Parliamentary Party approved the programme on a final vote of 93.9% in favour, with 6.1% opposed. The move will make way for a coalition between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and a group of…
Met Éireann has issued a national Status Yellow warning for fog. It begins at 8:00pm tonight and expires at 11:00am tomorrow. Forecasters say areas of dense fog will develop leading to reduced visibility and potentially hazardous travelling conditions.
A date has been set for the trial of a teenage boy accused of the attempted murder of a priest at an army barracks in Galway. The boy, who can't be identified because of his age, is due to go before a jury at the Central Criminal Court in May. On the August…
Mayo University Hospital is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. The Emergency Department in MUH is extremely busy with almost 200 patients attending over the weekend. There are currently 38 patients on…
Roscommon University Hospital is delighted to announce the appointment of Brid Ni Chlochartaigh to the role of Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) in Diabetes. In her role as Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes, Brid plays a vital role in managing the care…
There are long delays facing patients presenting at emergency departments of hospitals right across the region. 62 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country again today. 38 patients are waiting…
University Hospital Galway is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. The Emergency Department in UHG is extremely busy with 339 people attending over the weekend (161 Saturday and 178 Sunday) and high numbers…
The Funeral Mass will take place this afternoon for the late Fr. Donal Morris. Originally from Dublin, he grew up in Ballinaheglish in the parish of Oran. Fr. Morris was the parish priest of Kilbegnet and Glinsk. Aged in his early 50s, he was the youngest…
The man who tragically died following a workplace incident in County Roscommon last week will be laid to rest today. Patrick (Paddy) Harney, from Monkstown, died following a workplace accident in the Bealnamulla area of South Roscommon at approximately 2:00pm…
The Tánaiste has slammed the "negativity" towards the incoming government.Micheál Martin clashed with journalists at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis last night, as he faced questions about doing a deal with Michael Lowry - saying he doesn't believe it's the issue…
A Newly elected TD has reaffirmed her commitment to addressing the ongoing defective blocks crisis, which has devastated communities across the county, particularly in Erris, Westport, and Ballina. Fine Gael TD for Mayo, Keira Keogh, says the scale of this…
A status yellow fog warning has been issued for most of the country this morning.The advisory for Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath and all of Connacht and Munster is in effect until midday.Met Éireann is warning hazardous driving…
People who sell cigarettes and vapes will need annual licences under a new system.The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's announced the legislation will take effect on February 2nd next year.Regulations set the annual licence fee at 1,000 euro for the sale of…
A new survey has found children are getting mobile phones as young as 9-years-old.42 per cent of parents admit to giving their child a phone earlier than they would like, mostly due to safety concerns.The survey of 522 parents also found more than a third…
It's being said Irish farmers are in need of urgent EU funding to fight against animal disease. Since 2023, Ireland has seen a rise of almost 6% in bovine TB nationwide. Three cases of avian influenza were also detected in wild birds in Northern Ireland…
Sligo Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the proposed Programme for Government while urging decisive action from the incoming ruling parties, with the support of regional independent TDs. The Chamber has challenged the new Government to deliver on key…
A Sligo councillor has raised concerns over the extra bright LED headlights now being used in new models of cars. Cllr Dara Mulvey says a survey, which was carried out in the U.K., found 85% of drivers felt the new lights were too bright and posed a risk to…
286 patients are waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country today. HSE figures published this morning show 75 were waiting for over 24 hours. The hospital with the highest number on trolleys is University Hospital Limerick at 45, followed by the Mayo…
Fianna Fáil is holding a special ard fheis today, to present the draft programme for government to its members. A vote will be held at 5 o'clock this evening, following a debate at the Radisson Hotel in Dublin city centre. Meanwhile, Fine Gael will get the…
There is a call for the National Security Strategy to be published and implemented immediately. Independent Galway Senator Gerard Craughwell is making the demand, after the decision by the incoming government to delay it again. The strategy brings together…
The incoming Government is being asked for additional funding to reduce waiting lists for homes in the west of Ireland. The Western Care Association is asking the government to prioritise the need for retrofitting housing stock. The group says bringing homes…
The death has taken place of former Roscommon footballer Martin Fallon. The Strokestown man represented Roscommon with distinction at Minor, U-21, and Senior levels, which included winning a Connacht Senior Championship medal in 1991. The community activist…
The US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin steps down from her position today. Having taken up office here in February 2022, Ms Cronin said Ireland ranked as the 9th largest investor in the US and now that ranking is at 8th. Ms. Cronin said it's a remarkable…
Mayo University Hospital is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. As of 6pm this evening, Saturday January 18th there were 50 people in the Emergency Department awaiting treatment. The high number of people…
A man has been arrested in County Roscommon following the discovery of suspected cocaine yesterday. Gardaí seized a quantity of suspected cocaine during a warranted search of a property in Castlerea on Friday January 18 2025. The search was conducted by…
An historic building in North Mayo has been vandalised overnight. An incident took place at the former Sisters of Mercy Convent in Ballina, whereby windows were smashed and badly damaged. Last year, the building was handed over to the community by the Sister…
The Western Care Association are calling on the Government to address the need for ongoing increased funding and pay parity in the disability sector. The call comes from the Mayo based company ahead of the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis, due to take place tomorrow in…
The 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) programme is officially open for nominations, with entrepreneurs from emerging, established and international businesses across all industry sectors in the region invited to submit their nominations between now and…
Westport’s St Patrick’s Day Community Parade Committee will honour the town’s former TD at this year’s parade. The theme of this year’s event will celebrate community connections. Former Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring will be the grand marshal for the St.…
A committee has been set up in Ballina following a public meeting earlier this week. On Thursday last, a large number of people gathered at a public meeting in the town, with the aim of setting up a committee to ensure that a proper Christmas lights display…
Opposition TDs are still up in arms over the possibility of some Independent TDs, that helped form the new coalition, sitting on opposition benches. It comes as the Programme for Government will be put to Fine Gael and Fianna Fail members this weekend at…
Funeral details have been announced for the man who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident in South Roscommon on Wednesday. Patrick (Paddy) Harney from Monksland was aged in his 70s, and died following a workplace accident in the Bealnamulla area of…
A Galway Senator has warned that thousands of voters may be disenfranchised because of the Government’s failure to legislate in time for a new Seanad electoral panel. After next April, a six-seat ‘Higher Education’ constituency will replace the two three-seat…
More time was spent drawing up jobs for the girls and boys than there actually was on preparing the programme for Government. That’s the view of Sinn Fein TD for Mayo Rose Conway-Walsh who says there are lots of aspirations, platitudes and lots of commitments…
Macra are to host the 18th annual ‘Aurivo North-West Kings and Queens’ event in Sligo this weekend. Contestants from across the North West and further afield will flock to the Radisson Blue Hotel in Sligo tomorrow morning, to meet with the event committee and…
Meetings commence tonight to ratify the new Programme for Government. Fine Gael begin their regional meetings tonight at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, and host another tomorrow at the Clayton Hotel in Sligo. Over the weekend, the party will also meet to vote…
Belmullet businessman Padraic Conroy has been selected by Mayo County Council as their representative on Údaras na Gaeltachta. The local publican and undertaker was selected unopposed at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council on Monday last. Cllr Sean…
A man has pleaded guilty to endangering the lives of two people in Galway by driving a car at them during a feud related disturbance in 2023. 20 year old Martin McDonagh, of Scelig Ard, Headford Road, Galway, pleaded guilty to three charges at Galway Circuit…
The youngest Irish-born priest in the Diocese of Elphin has passed away. Fr. Donal Morris, who is aged in his early 50s, passed away following an illness on Thursday and was the parish priest of Kilbegnet and Glinsk. Originally from Dublin, he grew up in…
The European Commission must establish a High-Level Group on Sustainable Livestock in response to the challenges facing livestock farmers across the EU and in particular in Ireland, That’s the view of MEP Maria Walsh who has asked the Commission to prioritise…
There's been a 14.6 per cent drop in the number of jobs on offer in this country.Multinationals have been cautious about hiring in the last three months of 2024.At the same time the number of job seekers rose by 6.8 per cent, increasing competition for fewer…
The country's a step closer to meeting its Climate Action Plan targets.An Bord Pleanála has approved 10 new wind energy farms.This will make up 42 per cent of the amount needed to keep the Government's 2030 targets on track.Wind Energy Ireland Chief…
Gardaí detected 266 drivers using their phone while driving during a 24 hour crackdown.The detection during the national day of action showed a four-fold increase in the number of people using their phones while behind the wheel.The figures are based on…
The INMO and the Forsa health division will be asking its executives in the coming weeks to approve a plan for industrial action. A joint statement says both unions, which represent 72 thousand staff in the public health service, are now in the planning…
There are calls for a tax credit for gym memberships to be introduced in the next Budget. The Programme for Government has committed to consider measures to encourage gym membership, with the assistance of the Department of Finance. Ireland Active has…
A public meeting will be held this evening in Ballina in relation to Christmas lights in the town for 2025. Business owners, members of Mayo County Council and other members of the public are all invited to attend. The aim of the meeting is to put a plan in…
There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region this afternoon. There are 61 patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the third highest figure nationally today. 40 patients are on trolleys…
Sailings to and from Holyhead have finally resumed after six weeks, but with some teething problems. The Welsh port had been out of action since two berths were badly damaged during Storm Darragh. There have been some delays this morning following an issue…
Bank of Ireland’s fraud prevention team received over 10,000 calls from customers during the peak holiday period – Monday 23 December to Sunday 29 December – with more than 550 calls from customers on Christmas day alone. Over the holiday period, the busiest…
IFA Flooding Project Team Chair Brendan Golden has confirmed the approval of a temporary flood relief solution at Lough Funshinagh, Co. Roscommon, describing it as a step forward for the community severely impacted by recurring flooding. The planning…
A Ballyhaunis-based, Councillor, has expressed deep frustration and disappointment over the continued omission of what she describes as the ‘Black Triangle’ area, which encompasses Ballyhaunis, Kiltimagh, and Charlestown, from receiving funding under the…
Deputy Marian Harkin, one of the negotiators for the Regional Group, has expressed her satisfaction with the inclusion of several significant policy priorities in the draft Programme for Government, launched yesterday. The Sligo Deputy says she is especially…
Western Care Association’s recent Wren Day fundraiser raised a total of €3,466.20. The event, a vibrant celebration of Irish culture, featured 20 minute performances in Newport, Westport and Castlebar, by the Moffatt School of Irish Dancers supported by…
A family syndicate of five from county Mayo have been to the National Lottery HQ in Dublin in recent days to claim a €100,000 prize. The National Lottery says their journey to fortune began with a Money Multiplier scratch card, gifted during a wedding…
The leadership of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will spend the coming days selling the latest programme for government to their party membership. Fianna Fail will hold a special Ard Fheis on Sunday to ratify the deal, while Fine Gael members will vote at a series…
A man in his 70’s has died in a workplace accident in County Roscommon. It happened in Bealnamulla, South Roscommon at around 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon. Gardai and the HSA say investigations are ongoing.
A Sligo Leitrim Fine Gael TD has welcomed the proposal to explore the provision of an additional surgical hub for the Northwest in a timely manner located at University College Hospital, Sligo. Frank Feighan says he is pleased to see progress on the…
Members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been pouring over the detail of the programme for Government overnight.The party leaders will now focus on getting the deal through each party's membership. Seán Defoe reports.
Irish hospitals took in 15.7 million euro in car parking fees in 2023. That's according to a new report by Irish Country Living who say the charges are adding to the financial burden experienced by patients and their families. Campaigners against the fees say…
Micheál Martin is set to lead the country until November 2027.The office of the Taoiseach would then rotate to Simon Harris.The details of the draft programme for government are emerging, as it’s put to Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Regional Independent TDs and the…
Two Galway Independent TDs are to be Super Junior Ministers in the proposed new coalition government – Sean Canney and Noel Grealish. While Sligo Independent deputy Marion Harkin is to take up a Junior Ministerial position, as agreement has been reached among…
Pub owners say they're being squeezed from every angle - following news of another hike in the price of a pint. Diageo's putting up the price of its draught products - which include Guinness - by SIX cents per pint from February 3rd. The Vintners' Federation…
Waiting lists for driving tests are up to seven months in some parts of the country. Learner drivers in Navan in Co Meath are waiting the longest for a test at an estimated 33 weeks, according to the Irish Times. The quickest turnaround is Co Kerry, where…
Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers on the North East Regional Water Supply Scheme following operational issues at Grange Water Treatment Plant. This has resulted in reservoir levels depleting significantly and some customers in…
The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is under significant pressure today with high attendances and long waiting times. The hospital is also managing the ongoing impacts of high rates of flu. The ED has been extremely busy over recent days,…
Minister of State Alan Dillon has announced that €3 million has been allocated for 27 Active Travel projects across county Mayo. The funding, approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and awarded to Mayo County Council, will enhance walking and…
Galway firm Aerogen today announced details of a €300 million transformational scaling and investment plan, which will result in the creation of 725 new jobs in Ireland over the next 10 years. Headquartered in Dangan Galway, Aerogen is the world leader in…
Over 8.5 million euro was spent by councils tackling invasive species over the last 4 years. A new report from The Journal Investigates looked at how different counties dealt with plants and animals that are not native to Ireland from 2020 to 2024. Japanese…
Aerogen has today announced details of a €300 million transformational scaling and investment plan, which will result in the creation of 725 new jobs in Ireland over the next 10 years. Aerogen is Ireland’s largest indigenous medtech company and Enterprise…
Pub owners say another hike in the price of a pint is a blow to an industry 'already on its knees'. Diageo's putting up the price of its draught products - which include Guinness - by SIX cents per pint from February 3rd. The Vintners' Federation of Ireland…
The parties set to form the next Government will begin ratifying the draft deal today. Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Regional Independent Group came to an agreement on a programme for Government yesterday. Overnight Kerry TD's Michael and Danny Healy-Rae…
Irish author Colin Barrett is one of four authors who claimed a top prize in the Nero Book Awards, winning in the category of ‘debut fiction’ for his first novel. Four books have been chosen as the best fiction, non-fiction, debut fiction and children’s…
Funeral details have been confirmed for the teenager who died following a road traffic collision in Achill yesterday. 17 year old Luca Callaghan, from Owenduff, Achill, died after the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident at around…
The R293 has fully reopened in South Sligo following an earlier incident. Local fire services were called to a chimney fire at Carnree, Ballymote just after 8:00am this morning. The road was partially closed and a stop/ go system was in place, however the…
Government formation talks may be entering the final hours. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are close to reaching a deal with independents. Fianna Fáil has organised a parliamentary party meeting for tomorrow, where it hopes to present a programme for government.…
At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Sligo County Council, a motion was raised to make a proposal to Government for a passport office to be set up in Tubbercurry. Councillor Michael Clarke brought the motion before the council, and believes that the South Sligo…
Erris TD Rose Conway Walsh is calling on Mayo County Council to initiate urgent community consultation on the topic of the Céide Fields being nominated as a World Heritage Site. According to Monday’s Irish Independent, Mayo County Council dropped the…
Around 8,000 people here are living with HIV, according to new figures released by the HSE. It's launched a nationwide campaign to reduce stigma and address misconceptions about the virus. Galway nurse and activist Aoife Commins was diagnosed with HIV in…
An Bord Pleanála have turned down planning permission for a proposed new large animal veterinary clinic in County Galway, due to the potential impact on water quality. Western Veterinary proposed to construct a clinic and yard located in Ardbear, Clifden,…
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in South Sligo. The fire service were called to an incident on the R293 at Carnree, Ballymote, just after 8:00am this morning. Currently, there is a stop/go system in place. Motorists are being…
At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, Killala based cllr Jarlath Munnelly raised a motion regarding forestry applications in the county. The fine Gael cllr requested clarification from Mayo County Council on the protocols for the planning…
The man who died following a road collision in Clarinbridge, County Galway last week will be laid to rest today. An unreported collision involving an SUV occurred on the L4102, a minor road at Slievaun, Clarinbridge, shortly after 9:15am on Thursday morning…
A teenage boy has received a detention sentence of two years and four months for the unprovoked assault of another teenage boy on Halloween night in Sligo in 2023, which left him fighting for his life. Suspended detention sentences were handed to two other…
You could be paying €10,000 more for your home insurance over the lifetime of your mortgage, because of where you live. A new analysis from Peopl Insurance reveals a 62% difference in property insurance rates, depending on address. The research found the most…
Gardaí in the county are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision on the N5 Castlebar to Turlough road, which occurred on December 29. The collision occurred at approximately 4:00pm, involving a car and a van. The driver of one of the…
Today, at the first monthly meeting of the year for Mayo County Council, the meeting was adjourned for 15 mins as a mark of respect to a number of families. Councillors paused to pay respect to cllr Ger Deere, whose sister Celia recently passed away, and to…
Gardaí in County Galway are appealing for information following a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday last (January 9) in Clarinbridge. An unreported collision involving an SUV occurred on the L4102, which is a minor road at Slievaun,…
An Garda Síochána have highlighted an incident in County Roscommon whereby road safety standards were not being adhered to. The Roscommon Roads Policing Unit pulled in the driver of a tractor in Elphin yesterday afternoon after a call from a member of the…
A local MEP has expressed his concern over the possibility of a majority vote in favour of the EU Mercosur deal. Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has called for the trade deal to be decided by a unanimous vote in the European Council, warning that a…
Castlebar based restaurant Danolla’s Diner & Takeaway has been shortlisted in six categories for the Irish Take Away Awards 2025. A number of menu items have caught the eye of secret judges, with Danolla’s nominated in the Fish & Chips of the Year, Chicken…
The young man who was fatally injured in a road traffic collision on Achill Island overnight has been named locally. 17 year old Luca Callaghan, from Owenduff, Achill, died after the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident at around…
Waste collection services for over 135,000 households may be affected by a dispute in the coming weeks, with services in County Roscommon included. According to a report in the Irish Independent, Bord na Móna may be closing in on a deal to sell the waste…
The R319 road at Keel, Achill where a fatal road collision took place overnight has now reopened to traffic. A 17 year old male was fatally injured following the single vehicle incident, which took place around 1:00am. He was the sole occupant of the car.…
A civic reception is to be accorded this evening to members of St Joseph’s National School, Ballinrobe. Mayo County County Council will host the event at 5.30 pm this evening (Monday) The honour goes to members of the primary school’s team that secured…
There is heartbreak and sadness on Achill Island today following the death of a teenager in a road collision overnight. Shortly before 1am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident involving a single vehicle on the R319 at Keel, Achill. The…
The Sligo Park Hotel’s wedding co-ordinator has been nominated as a national finalist in the Front of House Team Member category at the 2024 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Hotel Awards. Orla Seery, a native of Aclare in south County Sligo, is one of 16…
ALDI has initiated a recruitment drive to fill open roles in Mayo. The retailer, which celebrated 25 years in Ireland last year, is looking to recruit new team members for its network of six Mayo stores. The 16 open roles in Mayo are a mix of both new jobs…
A Sligo councillor has welcomed news from the Minister for Justice that a new divisional headquarters for Sligo has been agreed. Councillor Thomas Walsh says this has been an ongoing issue now for years, and that the current station is not fit for purpose. He…
Castlebar Gardai have been in contact with Midwest News this morning. They say the N5 road just outside of Castlebar will be closed for an hour or two late this morning. Traffic will be diverted through Turlough village. It will only be a short term closure.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Achill, Co. Mayo. Shortly before 1am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on the R319 at Keel, Achill. The sole occupant of the car, a male…
The food and drink industry expects sentiment to weaken slightly in the months ahead.However, the outlook is mainly positive, with 58 per cent rating the manufacturing environment as good or very good.A report from Ibec group Food Drink Ireland shows the…
As the country thaws, Uisce Éireann is urging the public to report any leaks or broken pipes over the next few days.Water supply restrictions have been in place in a number of areas over the weekend to help reservoirs recover from the effects of last week's…
A draft agreement on a deal for a new government could be reached by the middle of this week.Government formation talks ramped up across the weekend - as a new opinion poll showed an election 'bounce' in popularity for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.The aim…
Almost 2 thousand 500 people died due to lengthy emergency department waiting times last year.Around 48 people died prematurely in hospital every week in 2024, according to a report in the Irish Mail.Research by data scientist Stephen Black found the most…
Minister of State Dara Calleary has this weekend announced that construction is to commence at Scoil Naomh Breandáin in Aughleam. This construction will see two new general classrooms made available to the gaelscoil. Additionally, the installment of two new…
Tomorrow, Mayo County Council will host its first monthly meeting of 2025. It comes following a special meeting on Wednesday last, whereby Paul Lawless TD’s vacant council seat was filled. His sister, Deirdre Lawless, will now take up the Aontú seat. Two…
The woman whose body was recovered from the River Moy in Ballina following an extensive search has been named locally. On Thursday morning last, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a person entering the water in Ballina. Following a search…
With government formation talks ramping up this weekend, a new poll shows Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have gained popularity since the general election. But support for the independents has fallen. The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows Fianna…
National house prices will increase by 7 to 10 per cent over the next 12 months. New figures suggest a lack of supply will push prices up in 2025 - but not as much as last year. Estate agents are predicting most hikes - outside Dublin - will be in Donegal,…
There is heavy fog across the country this morning.A nationwide status yellow warning has now expired - but road-users are advised fog will linger and impair visibility until later this morning.Motorists are urged to slow down.
The National Museum of Ireland at Turlough Park, Castlebar is inviting teachers and students to engage with culture over the spring term through a great new range of free workshops and tours for primary and post primary schools. The programme starts with a…
Two flights which were due to land at Ireland West Airport Knock this morning have been diverted to Shannon. The two flights that have been affected are flight FR8142 from Luton, which was due in at 10:30am, and flight FR9813 from Tenerife, due in at 10:35am.…
A body has been recovered from the water in Ballina following a search for a person in recent days. Gardaí and emergency services were alerted on Thursday that a person was suspected to have entered the River Moy in Ballina. An extensive search began on…
Fianna Fáil is set to have eight ministers in the next Cabinet, with Fine Gael taking seven. Government formation talks are continuing today, with the return of the Dáil on January 22 looming. The Regional Independent group of TDs and independent Kerry TDs,…
A man was arrested this week following investigations into alleged offences of ‘Romance Fraud’. Gardaí from the Galway Division were involved in the planned operation, whereby a property was searched yesterday morning. According to a press release from An…
A status yellow fog warning has been issued for the whole country from this evening. It will come into effect from 6:00pm and last until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Electricity and water has been restored to all homes affected by the extreme conditions over the…
Over six in 10 GPs across the country have stopped taking on new patients. 79 of 130 registered GPs surveyed by the Irish Independent have closed their waiting lists completely, as they were already months long or at capacity. It comes as the country grapples…
A woman in her 50s whose body was found in bogland in South Roscommon will be laid to rest today. 58 year old Mirjana Pap, a Croatian native, was living in Beechville, Athlone, and vanished from her home on Saturday December 28. Her body was found at…
Over 900 homes, farms and businesses in the greater Erris area are without power this evening. A mass power outage was reported shortly after 11:00am this morning. The ESB have stated that the estimated restoration time for power in the area is 7:15pm this…
A report in today’s Irish Times shows that state- contracted bed spaces for asylum seekers is down 15%. New figures show that the number of beds under government contract for asylum seekers and refugees has fallen by 15% since May. Fáilte Ireland has welcomed…
The Taoiseach has welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála to approve the application by Roscommon County Council to develop an interim flood relief scheme to pump water from Lough Funshinagh. As part of the plans, the water would be discharged to the Cross…
Investigations are underway into a suspected arson attack in Sligo town. Two cars were set alight in the Emmet Place area of the town in the early hours of this morning (Friday January 10). Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene and eventually brought…
Gardaí have arrested three men and seized two firearms, along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis following the search of a residential property outside Athlone, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday last (January 8). The search was part of an investigation into an…
Sligo University Hospital has opened a new 26-bed ward comprising of six four-bed rooms and two single en-suite rooms, located at St John’s Community Hospital, Sligo. That's according to Deputy Frank Feighan. He says this will provide additional bed capacity,…
A search is continuing today in Ballina after an individual was suspected to have entered the River Moy yesterday morning. An Garda Síochána have informed Midwest News that they and the emergency services were alerted to an incident at the river on Thursday…
A teenager, who had been missing from Sligo town for over a week, has been found safe and well. 17 year old Jake Hafford was reported as missing on Thursday January 4. An Garda Síochána say that they would like to thank the media and the public for their…
Engagement between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent TDs will continue today.All sides are expecting to work through the weekend to progress the Government formation process.The Regional Independent group has been finalising its policy positions to…
There is disappointment in Ballaghaderreen this week as it has been confirmed the swimming pool will now not reopen as initially planned. That's according to Deputy Claire Kerrane who says the owners of the building and the leisure centre were unable to reach…
Four new classrooms have been approved for a West Mayo national school, according to Minister of State, Alan Dillon. Minister Dillon welcomed the news that approval has been given by the Department of Education for the extension and refurbishment of the…
Temperatures dipped well below zero again overnight as an Orange warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place for 15 counties. The roads will be dangerous for drivers, with the rest of the country under a yellow warning for ice until midday. The…
Fine Gael councillor Mark Duffy is the only Mayo politician set to contest the upcoming Seanad elections. The Ballina based councillor won two local elections as an Independent before running for the Dáil as a Fine Gael candidate. It comes as Ballyglass…
The teenager who was missing in Sligo since late last month has been located. Nicole Doyle, 15-years-old, who was reported missing in Sligo Town, on Monday, 30th December 2024, has been located by Gardaí. No further media action is required. An Garda Síochána…
The latest quarterly report from MyHome.ie shows that property prices have remained unchanged in Mayo during the three months. It doe's however show that the median asking prices have risen by around €5,000 when compared to the same time last year. As of the…
Students of Balla Secondary School have written to elected member of Mayo County Council to highlight an urgent safety issue near the school. The absence of a pedestrian crossing is affecting the accessibility of all students, particularly those who use…
Another Status Orange low temperature and ice warning has been issued by Met Eireann. It will run in 13 counties starting from 7pm. This latest alert affects Galway, Roscommon, Tipperary, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath,…
After almost four years of inactivity work has recommenced on the Ballyhaunis Primary Care Centre. Work on the primary care centre ceased after the developer stopped work on the site in mid-2021 after it became no longer economically viable. The HSE has said…
Gardaí arrested a man after he was allegedly found in possession of a firearm on a train yesterday evening. The 3.05pm service from Sligo to Dublin was stopped at Connolly Station after reports of anti-social behaviour onboard. Several Garda Armed Response…
Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will meet with Independent Ireland today for exploratory talks on the formation of a government. It will be the party’s first foray into policy discussions, and they’re expected to outline hopes for a Marine and Fisheries Minister.…
Temperatures dipped to minus 7 degrees overnight as a status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place. Sub zero temperatures affected many areas overnight as the cold snap continues. The weather station in Mullingar in Co Westmeath recorded the…
Pay and display machines around Galway city are currently out of order - due to legal action taken against the city council. There have been calls for a temporary pause on parking charges in Galway city due to complications with how fees can be collected at…
2024 saw a record low number of workplace related deaths here. The HSA says 33 people lost their lives in work related incidents last year, down 23 per cent on 2023 figures. Since 2015, the rate of deaths while at work has more than halved to stand at 1.2…
There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the region this lunchtime. 73 patients are waiting for admission at University Hospital Galway, the second highest figure nationally today. 53 patients are waiting…
Outgoing Mayo Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers has confirmed to Midwest News today that she is to take a break from politics. She is not contesting the forthcoming Seanad elections and did not seek a party nomination to do so after serving as Leader of the…
Deirdre Lawless of Aontú was formally ratified this morning to fill the seat on Mayo County Council vacated by her brother Paul on his election to Dáil Eireann. The meeting was held online, with councillors told the seat could only be filled by an Aontú…
Ryanair has filed a legal claim for over 15 thousand euro against a disruptive passenger on one of its flights last year.The airline has announced it will be taking similar action against any disruptive passengers on its planes going forward.The company says…
There is no end in sight to rising house prices.The latest market outlook from DNG says falling interest rates and a strong economy mean further increases throughout 2025.The strongest rate of growth last year was in the Mid-West followed by the West, South…
550 projects are on display at the RDS today for the 61st BT Young Scientist Exhibition.200 prizes will be awarded this weekend with the overall winner taking home 7 thousand 500 euro.Creators Dr Tony Scott and Reverend Dr Tom Burke modelled it after American…
A lawyer who has given long and distinguished service to the legal profession has been honoured by his colleagues in the Mayo Solicitors Bar Association. Pat O’Connor, senior partner in the legal firm P. O’Connor & Son, is the latest recipient of the Judge…
A low temperature of almost minus-6 degrees was recorded overnight as the cold snap continues.Met Eireann is warning of extremely cold conditions and widespread severe frost with an orange weather warning remaining in place until later this morning.Co…
Mayo County Council can confirm that a revision of burial ground fees has come into effect since Monday, January 6th, 2025. This is the first increase in burial ground fees since 2013 and formed part of budget report 2025, which was duly adopted on December…
The Taoiseach is confident the new Government will be formed by January the 22nd but admits it will be tight.Simon Harris says talks are progressing well and are focused on policy, structure and ratification.The negotiation teams are discussing disability and…
Following the discovery of remains, the missing person appeal in respect of 29 year old Tomas Martinkus, who was reported missing from his home in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon since 19th December, 2018, has been stood down. No further information is available…
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jake Hafford who was reported missing in Sligo town on Thursday, 4th January. Jake is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height with a slim build, short…
The Mayo mountain rescue team responded to their first call of 2025 at the weekend. On Sunday,two walkers on the Letterkeen trail, in Wild Nephin National Park, took a wrong turn and headed up towards Nephin Beg mountain. Realising it was getting dark they…
A Status Orange Low Temperature/Ice warning has been issued for most of the country this morning, including all of Connacht. Met Éireann say it will be extremely cold with widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow. Dangerous travelling conditions on roads…
Roscommon councillor has critised the taking of a lifebuoy from its housing along the demesne in Castlerea recently. Councillor Gareth Scahill says that while it has been located and returned, it doesn't take away from the danger of it not being in place. He…
There are calls to reform the CAO points system for entry to third-level education.It comes as major changes are planned for the Leaving Cert, including a minimum of 40 per cent marks for projects across all subjects.The Senior Cycle Redevelopment Delivery…