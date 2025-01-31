The IFA Deputy President Alice Doyle will meet with the IFA Connacht Chair Brendan Golden and the five IFA County Chairs in the region in Carrick-on-Shannon this morning to discuss the fall out from Storm Ėowyn.

The group will hear an update from the ESB and Irish Water on progress on reconnections and solutions for farmers and rural dwellers who are without water or electricity.

Ms.Doyle said that there was huge frustration amongst farmers in Connacht who were still without water or power.

“The people on the ground are working hard to restore power and water. However, there must be a whole review to see how we have ended up in this situation. There is no doubt that the storm was a significant event, but lessons have to be learned,” she said.

“The Government must put a taskforce in place now, involving all stakeholders, to begin work on addressing the vulnerabilities this storm has brought to light,” she said.

IFA Connacht Regional Chair Brendan Golden said farmers were experiencing real hardship caring for their animals without power or water.